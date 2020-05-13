3000 litres of free liquid gold heads west

3000 litres of free XXXX gold will be sent to outback Queensland pubs ahead of easing restrictions this weekend.

3000 litres of free XXXX gold will be sent to outback Queensland pubs ahead of easing restrictions this weekend.

THOUSANDS of litres of beer will be sent for free to Outback Queensland pubs and clubs ahead of easing restrictions this weekend.

Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk was at the XXXX brewery in Brisbane this morning, and made the announcement that 3000 litres of 'liquid gold' would be sent out west.

"The pubs in Outback Queensland are ready to reopen, this is great news for them," she said.

"I've responded to outback mayors that said 'we want you to listen to us', and we have.

"These areas have been COVID-19 free for many weeks, and this is great news for them.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of happy patrons and families. Let the XXXX Gold start flowing!"

Castlemaine Brewery's State Sales Director Patrick Donahue said the pubs and clubs were the cultural lifeblood of regional Queensland.

"The level of excitement in these towns is exception, speaking to locals they are absolutely delighted that pubs and clubs are opening," he said.

"We are hoping everyone will tap their kegs this weekend and get locals together.

"We are sending 3000 litres for free out to Outback to try and get some sociability back. These places have done it tough with drought, so hopefully this can support them and bring communities together.

"We want to support Outback Queensland."