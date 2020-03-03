300+ PHOTOS: all the action from the Adrian Vowles Cup

MORE than 450 young people from clubs across Queensland coming together to play the game they love - that is what footy is all about for Shaun Radnedge, co-organiser of the Adrian Vowles Cup.

The annual event returned to Charleville for its seventh year last weekend, and has continued to reach new heights thanks to the teams who continue to up their game, and most importantly for Radnedge, show true sportsmanship every time they play.

"I am so impressed with the two days of footy; the sportsmanship that was displayed is second to none," he said.

"We talk about this all the time, but it really is just getting better and better every year."

At the end of the carnival, the Toowoomba Valley Roosters U14s, and the Redcliffe Dolphins U16s and the Gatton/Toowoomba Valleys U17 girls emerged as victors in their respective age groups.

For Radnedge, having a strong show of support from across southern Queensland makes a massive difference - for the carnival, for bush footy and for the kids themselves.

He said it grows the game, and the players who keep coming back show off the best of junior rugby league.

"This kind of competition definitely helps with keeping numbers up, and growing the game," he said.

"We really need to look after our grassroots, whether it is boys or girls, because we do struggle to keep footy alive in the country, but it is heartening to see all these kids wanting to be involved.

"After our presentations, I had about five kids come up and shake my hand and Adrian's and say 'thank you very much' - now it is that stuff, that is what we do this for.

"We don't put this on for ourselves, we do it for them; it is the camaraderie and the manners of the kids, because football is not just about playing the sport, it is about life skills, and I think this weekend has been great for that."

Dream teams named

The best of the best in junior rugby league were recognised for their incredible efforts at the Adrian Vowles Cup, with the naming of the carnival's dream teams.

They are mix of players from every team involved in the carnival, who consistently showed on-field skill, and equally important values of sportsmanship.

The Adrian Vowles Cup 2020 Dream Teams are:

U14 Boys

• Ricardo Burns

• Oscar Kelly

• Tyler Brimblecombe

• Waynos Salase-Edmonds

• Nicholai Bradley

• Tom Fry

• Brady Ford

• Ryan Johnson

• Tate Cameron

• Travis Lamar

• Taren Wittingham

• Tyler Smith

• Jackson Packer

U14 Dream Team – Adrian Vowles Cup 2020.

U16 Boys

• James Boland

• Graham Ellis

• Rico Lasika

• Riley Wockner

• Tom McCoy

• Matt York

• Carl Aloupu

• Darcy Carswell

• Lachlan Hilton

• Blake Mills

• Mitchell Oakenfold

• Bailey Cavanough

• Thomas Luddy

U16 Dream Team – Adrian Vowles Cup 2020.

U17 Girls

• Maddie Reilly

• Quanika Colliss

• Annie Zellars

• Claudia Shaw

• Olivia Palmer

• Tyra Mitchell

• Sienna Norris

• Mackenzie Zeller

• Bonnie Zappa

• Ashlea Nolan

• Kelly Southern

• Antonia Hendry-Ratima

• Caitlin Colley