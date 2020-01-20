Menu
HOPEFUL: LNP Leader Deb Frecklington promises a 30-year water ­security plan to ensure Stanthorpe’s water crisis is never repeated.
Politics

30-year water plan promised

Saavanah Bourke
20th Jan 2020 2:22 PM | Updated: 2:44 PM
LNP Leader Deb Frecklington has received overwhelming support across Queensland for her plan to improve water security.

Mrs Frecklington said the New Bradfield Scheme would be one of the biggest water ­infrastructure ­projects Queensland had ever seen.

However she said the New Bradfield Scheme couldn't end the drought at a stroke.

"Drought-stricken communities like Stanthorpe desperately need more help," she said.

Mrs Frecklington wanted to see Stanthorpe receive the help they deserved.

"If I become premier, the water needs of regional Queensland will not be neglected," she said.

"The LNP will undertake a statewide water audit and draw up a 30-year water ­security plan to ensure Stanthorpe's water crisis is never repeated."

 

DROUGHT PLAN: The New Bradfield Scheme, announced by LNP Leader Deb Frecklington
Mrs Frecklington said the 30-year plan would give ­communities water security and unlock the potential of the bush, creating jobs for the next generation of regional Queenslanders.

"The LNP's New Bradfield Scheme will create tens of thousands of jobs, generate 2000 megawatts of hydro-electricity and irrigate an area of land larger than Tasmania," she said.

"This will be a major step towards droughtproofing our state."

The LNP's plan was to use water from the largest dam ever built in Queensland to create a new food bowl on the western side of the Great Dividing Range.

While the original Bradfield Scheme required expensive pumping to transfer water over the range, the New Bradfield Scheme would use gravity to feed water from the Hells Gates Dam through tunnels beneath the range, a change that would significantly increase the scheme's efficiency.

Stanthorpe Border Post

