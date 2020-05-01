30 things to do within 50km of Chinchilla

THINGS TO DO: A list of 25 things to do in Chinchilla this weekend as restrictions begin to ease.

CHINCHILLA residents have just a few more hours to wait until they can taste a form of freedom.

From midnight, some COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Queensland.

People will again be able to go for picnics in parks, hiking in bushland and can leave home for some recreational activities.

People can now also travel up to 50km from their home for non-essential reasons.

You’re still only allowed out with members of your household and if you single one other person.

Soical distancing still must be practised while outdoors as well.

The two guest limit also remains in place across the state.

Here are 25 things you can do after tonight:

1. Do the Charley’s Creek Walk

This creek-side walk travels the picturesque creek displaying some of Chinchilla’s beautiful landscapes and wildlife.

This walk extends under both the Railway and Highway bridges and includes a restful picnic area and ends in the scenic park at Mutch Street.

2. Drive and do the Dogwood Creek Walk

Take a stroll along the Dogwood Creek Walking Track, enjoy the spectacular native waterlilies on Chinaman’s Lagoon.

3. Check out the Barakula State Forest

Barakula is not only the largest state forest in Queensland, but also in the Southern Hemisphere –spanning an area of 283,000 hectares. A network of logging and service tracks cover the forest, which may also be used for cycling, horse riding or walking. There’s also a rich mosaic of vegetation which attracts many different species of wildlife including over 200 species of birds — great for birdwatching.

4. Vist Archers Crossing

You enjoy the scerny while you go for a swim, go boating, go fishing or even take your jetski out. You can also pack a lunch and enjoy a picnic.

5. Take the dog to the Round Waterhole



A little bit quiter than the popular spots this is a great place to take the dog on an outing and if you are feeling lucky, you can also cast those lines and have a fish.

6. Fish at the Warra Weir

Warra Weir is a great fishing spot with golden perch, silver perch and Murray cod all native to the Condamine River.

7. Drive to Gil Weir, Miles

Gil Weir is a popular fishing spot and it does have a serene picnic area among the trees. So make a day of it but remember the BBQ facilites won’t be in use and the camping area is still closed.

8. Walk around Tara Lagoon

A 2km pathway along the water’s edge provides a tranquil walking or cycling track and ample opportunity to enjoy the impressive native parrots and birdlife that collect in the eucalypts. Yabbies, yellow-belly and jewfish can all be caught here, and indigenous fish species are restocked annually so your fishing endeavours are sure to reap rewards.

9. Enjoy the Chinchilla Botanical Parklands

Why not have a picnic and take the kids out to play with the football. It will be a great time after being stuck inside for so long. However remember that it can only be your household or if you single one other person. Social distancing must also be adhered to.

10. Have lunch by the big watermelon

It’s the icon of Chinchilla so why not sit and enjoy it for a couple of hours while you have lunch.

11. Take the motorbike for spin

You could have a destination in mind or you could see where the roads leads you.

12. Visit Richard Best Memorial Park, Wara

Although you are still unable to use the playgrounds, it’s still a great place for picnic. Plus it also brings the opportunity the small town of Warra if you haven’t before.

13. Pay a visit ANZAC Park, Miles

Again although the playgrounds are still out of use, you can still go for a drive and enjoy a picnic and throw the football around with the family.

14. Go to Grevilla Park, Tara

It’s a beautiful town to visit and enjoy.

15. Walk of Remembrance Garden, Tara

You may not have been able to pay your respects on ANZAC so now is the perfect for that.

16. Make your way back Chinchilla Weir

It’s been closed for over a month so why not take the oppourtunity this weekend to go waterskiing, canoeing, swimming and fishing. The weir also is a shady, relaxing place where you can photograph a spectacular sunset over the water and a top-rated bird watching spot.

17. Drink a coffee in Lions Park

This is not only a great way to get outside but also support local business in these challenging times.

18. Buy takeway food and eat it in Apex Park

With many resturants only offering take away only this weekend is the perfect weekend to eat it outside.

19. Play a road of golf at the Chinchilla Golf Course

The club announced that it is now open for social games. So contact the club for more information. It’s also a great way to enjoy this lovely whether.

20. Play some tennis

From tomorrow the Chinchilla Tennis Club is open to members. Games can only be singles and only have two people per court. If you interested you can message the club on Facebook.

21. Go on a shopping spree and support local business

Clothes and shoe shopping this weekend will be allowed so why not update your wardrobe just in time for winter. Mensland and Peautinas fashion are both open and so is the Kup of Kindness op shop. The Adra Op Shop will also reopening on Tuesday so make sure you head down there for a bargain.

22. Buy mum a mother’s day gift

Get organised this weekend by checking out all the wonderful mother’s day gift our local businesses have for purchase.

23. Visit the hardware stores to give your home a spruce

Being at home is the perfect time to do so. You can get all the things you need for winter.

24. Drive to a friends house and visit them

We are all lonely in this time and need social support so now is the perfect time to visit a friend and see how they coping. Just make sure they live within 50km, there is no more than two people visiting and you are maintaining social distancing at all times.

25. Go for a drive 50km in any direction and see where it takes you.

For the simply reason is because now it ok, it gets you out of the house and it’s fun.