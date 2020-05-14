30 things to do 150km from Chinchilla

Chinchilla residents will be able to travel as far as Oakey as of this weekend.

Chinchilla residents will be able to travel as far as Oakey as of this weekend.

WESTERN Downs residents will be allowed to travel up to 150km from their homes from this Saturday.

Here is a list of things you can do 150km from Chinchilla without travelling into the outback:

Everything 150km from Chinchilla

1. Explore the Western Downs

Almost all of our region is accessible within 150km from Chinchilla so take a drive around and see what the Western Downs has to offer!

2. Visit the Botanic Parkland

Chinchilla’s beautiful parkland and water park will be one year old on June 1. Take a visit and enjoy the scenery!

3. Take a look at the Big Melon

It’s Chinchilla’s big thing, after all! Sit down and have a picnic in the shade.

4. Have a picnic at Lake Broadwater

Located southwest of Dalby along the Moonie Highway, Lake Broadwater is a great little location to spend the day. Although barbecues, toilets and boat ramps are not available, you can still enjoy the open atmosphere and exotic birds.

5. Play some golf

Come and visit one of the many golf clubs that are available within 150km.

6. Visit Thomas Jack Park

Dalby’s largest park has plenty to offer. You could take a walk through the gardens and admire the ponds!

7. Go for a canoe

Since restrictions on boating were lifted a couple of weeks ago, you can go for a paddle up any of the many creeks and waterways in the area.

8. Take a drive to Jandowae

Take a look at the serene town at the beginning of Australia’s extraordinarily long dingo fence.

9. Visit the Chinchilla Weir

Have a picnic or go for a fish.

10. Go to Tara

Take a drive south and visit the little town of Tara.

11. Have a look at Myall 107

Dalby’s community centre has quite a bit to offer. Including a library, art gallery and plenty of local information, it’s worth a visit!

12. Go for a four-wheel drive

Take a drive up the bumpy back roads and see where they take you.

13. Take a trip to Condamine

Take a trip to this town south of Miles and see what it has to offer!

14. Visit Dogwood Crossing

The public art gallery at Miles has plenty of great works to show with some new exciting things to come!

15. Have a look at the library

Libraries will be open again this Saturday, so why not check out the Chinchilla library and see if you can find any good books?

16. Walk along Myall Creek

Have a walk (or ride) along the Myall Creek Parklands Walkway.

17. Walk along Charley’s Creek

If you’re in Chinchilla, take a walk along Charley’s Creek.

18. Walk along Dogwood Creek

Take a walk across Miles from Chinaman’s Lagoon to the other side of the Warrego Highway along Dogwood Creek.

19. Explore Barakula State Forest

It is the Southern Hemisphere’s largest state forest and most of it is accessible within 150km from Chinchilla.

20. Go for a fish

There are many waterways in the region where you can go for a fish. See what you can catch!

21. Go for a drive for the day

You can always head in the car and see where you end up! Just don’t wind up in the outback!

22. Visit an ANZAC Memorial

There are plenty of ANZAC Memorials honouring the fallen in the Western Downs region.

23. Drop off your bottles

Have you been collecting your containers? Drop them off at a collection centre for 10c each!

24. Take a look at Jimbour House

The large homestead located between Dalby and Jandowae is a great sight to behold and a lovely mark of history. Go check it out!

25. Visit Wandoan

Come and visit this little town north of Miles!

26. Drive up to the Bunya Mountains

Take a trip up to the mountain range north of Dalby, grab a coffee and enjoy the amazing wildlife and views!

27. Eat out

Some restaurants will allow people to dine in as of this weekend. Spend a lunch with family at one of the region’s eateries!

28. Take a trip to Oakey

While Toowoomba is out of reach for Chinchilla residents, the town of Oakey still has a bit to offer. Go for a shop, have a bite to eat or just take in the scenery!

29. Have a look at the wind farm

The recently completed Coopers Gap Wind Farm is a sight to behold! Take a drive north of Dalby and see Australia’s largest wind farm for yourself!

30. Visit Lake Boondoomba

This dam to the northeast of Chinchilla is a great place to bring the boat! Go for a fish, ski or just have a picnic!