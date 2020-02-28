Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sport

30+ PHOTOS: Southwest swimmers shine at regional carnival

Jorja McDonnell
28th Feb 2020 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHAMPION swimmers from across the region have been named, after competing in the South West Schools regional carnival in Charleville.

Standout performances from Roma and District, Chinchilla and Miles students landed the young athletes age champion titles.

Although the full South West Schools team won’t be announced until next week, the region’s age champions of the carnival were:

10 years: Brydee Moore (Chinchilla) and Toby Werner.

11 years: Annabelle Taylor (Miles and District) and William Bannister (Chinchilla).

12 years: Ellie Zillman (Miles and District) and William Box (Roma and District).

13 years: Edie Bruton (Roma and District), Emily Swoboda (Chinchilla) and Patrick Moloney (Roma and District).

14 years: Lacey Harth (Roma and District) and Adam Francis (Chinchilla).

15 years: Zahra Swoboda (Chinchilla)

16 years: Ashley Sturgis (Chinchilla)

17 years: Gemma Jones (Roma and District) and Matt Sutton (Roma and District).

Ellie Zillman and William Box were also awarded the Les Williams Perpetual Trophy for the highest individual points accumulated.

As a team, Roma and District won the Ray Dale Shield for most aggregate points.

Photos
View Gallery
south west school sport swimming
Charleville Western Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unidentified skeletal remains found in floodwaters

        premium_icon Unidentified skeletal remains found in floodwaters

        Breaking POLICE are investigating after unidentified skeletal remains were uncovered in floodwaters.

        Anti-vaxxers spread dangerous message in baby products

        premium_icon Anti-vaxxers spread dangerous message in baby products

        Health Anti-vaxxers who are spreading dangerous ideas against immunisation

        Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        premium_icon Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        News The Tiny Dancer baby, who was moved by Elton John's music

        BREAKING: Dalby teen unconscious after ‘chroming’ incident

        premium_icon BREAKING: Dalby teen unconscious after ‘chroming’ incident

        News Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after the teenager became unconscious.