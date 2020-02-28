30+ PHOTOS: Southwest swimmers shine at regional carnival

CHAMPION swimmers from across the region have been named, after competing in the South West Schools regional carnival in Charleville.

Standout performances from Roma and District, Chinchilla and Miles students landed the young athletes age champion titles.

Although the full South West Schools team won’t be announced until next week, the region’s age champions of the carnival were:

10 years: Brydee Moore (Chinchilla) and Toby Werner.

11 years: Annabelle Taylor (Miles and District) and William Bannister (Chinchilla).

12 years: Ellie Zillman (Miles and District) and William Box (Roma and District).

13 years: Edie Bruton (Roma and District), Emily Swoboda (Chinchilla) and Patrick Moloney (Roma and District).

14 years: Lacey Harth (Roma and District) and Adam Francis (Chinchilla).

15 years: Zahra Swoboda (Chinchilla)

16 years: Ashley Sturgis (Chinchilla)

17 years: Gemma Jones (Roma and District) and Matt Sutton (Roma and District).

Ellie Zillman and William Box were also awarded the Les Williams Perpetual Trophy for the highest individual points accumulated.

As a team, Roma and District won the Ray Dale Shield for most aggregate points.