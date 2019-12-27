30 athletes who have made waves in their sport in 2019

WHETHER it’s hitting the target every time, lifting almost half their body weight or knocking the stumps over, there are some great athletes and sports people in our region.

In no particular order, below we’ve compiled a collection and information of 30 athletes who have made waves in their sports in 2019.

1. Charlie Kruger

Charlie Kruger may only be a young cricketer, but with the line and arm that he’s developed, he hasn’t left anyone stumped about his natural talent.

Playing cricket since he was six years old, Charlie currently plays for the Wests team in the local junior competition and the South West Country under-13 rep team for the past two years.

During this time he has managed to catch the eye of selectors, and has now booked himself a ticket to in 2019 to Cairns to play for the U12 Darling Downs and South West Queensland team with the potential of being selected for the state side.

Charlie Kruger is off to Cairns in the hope that he can make the under-12 state cricket team.

2. Chloe Ellem

Chloe Ellem put herself in the record books this year as on of the Chinchilla River Rats’ first ever Reds representatives.

She was selected for the under-15 girls sevens Queensland Reds Rugby Union side.

“Words can’t express what it means to be named in this team,” Ellem said.

“We (Chinchilla) only started Rugby Sevens this year so to have two us in the Queensland team is special.”

3. Seraphina Dickman

Along with her Chloe, Seraphina was the other female putting herself in the record books as one of the Chinchilla River Rats’ first ever Reds representatives.

Selected for the under-15 sevens Queensland Reds Rugby Union side, coach Lindsay Ashby couldn’t be prouder.

“I’m probably just as proud as their dad,” he said.

“The girls have worked so hard and it’s been a long season so just to them reach their full potential and playing so positive, it is really great to see. I wish them very good luck.”

Chloe Ellem and Seraphina Dickman.

4. Tim Fox

Tim Fox didn’t quite know where Archery would take him when he first picked up a bow and arrow four years ago.

Now the Chinchilla builder and father to three young ladies is Australia’s open men’s longbow national champion after taking home the gold medal at titles in Barambah this year.

Fox said what started as a little weekend hunting hobby has since become more serious, with the archer admitting it was the individual nature of the sport that initially allured him.

“I really enjoy the new challenge archery presents, I had always wanted to give it a go, so I started out with a compound bow before a couple of guys at the Chinchilla Archery club introduced me to the more traditional side if the sport and it all just took off from there.” Fox said.

Tim Fox.

5. Breanna Collins

Proving she is a shooting success, Breanna Collins got to shoot at the Oceania Championships for the Australian team.

Competitors came from Fiji, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand and ages ranged from 15 to 50.

Collins faced all new competitors expect for five Australian ladies so felt the pressure in the lead up to the shoot.

“I was pretty nervous because I have shot well previously in Sydney and I was a little stressed out because I just wanted to perform well and make the finals which was my goal,” she said.

Breanna Collins who is shooting in the Oceania Championships for clay shooting.

6. Paige Chilcott

Paige Chilcott and her house Badger got to represent Queensland in the Marcus Oldham Australian Interschool Equesterian Championships and succeeded by finishing in the top 10 in dressage.

“I didn’t think that I would get in mids 64 and I did in my percentage which was really good,” Chilcott said.

“I was aiming for 67 per cent but with the lack of training and me hurting myself, I honestly couldn’t be more proud.

“Words can't describe how good it was.”

Paige Chilcott with her horse Badger getting ready for the Marcus Oldham Australian inter-school championships.

7. Bryton Nimo

Dislocating his hip twice when in the late stages of his primary school years potentially ending his football career, Bryton Nimo has persevered through the mental battle of rehabilitation and is now experiencing the most success he ever has in this career.

2019 has defiantly been Nimo’s most successful after he was selected in the under 16s Titans side and was part of the premiership winning under 16s Chinchilla Bulldogs team. He was scouted at the under 18s state rugby league carnival in Roma in May 2019, playing for south west and soon will be playing in the Mal Meninga Cup for Tweed Heads.

Bryton Nimo at this football game against PNG.

8. Graham Sells

After a form crash left him spiralling into self-doubt Chinchilla’s Graham Sells climbed back to glory in 2019 playing Queensland.

“(It) would’ve been very easy to quit and it was only because of Queensland teams I kept on trying to work through it,” Sells said.

“I had to wholesale everything, sent my scope away, just looked at my position. I must have shot a thousand rounds to try and get back into form again.”

Sells and his team took out third place in F-class open, second in F-class standard and first in F-class target rifle in Pinjar, Western Australia in November 2019.

Chinchilla's Graham Sells will compete in the Queensland F Open rifle team for September 2019 at Pinjar Western Australia.

9. Luke Bidgood

Luke Bidgood proved he could lift big in 2019, walking away with a bronze medal in under15 male 61kg category at the 2019 Australian Under 15 and Youth Championships.

Bidgood did extremely will having tougher conditions because he had to lift later on the day.

“There’s a lot of checking on body weight that happens which isn’t easy as kids,” Coach Sonia Stenhouse said.

“Two hours before they are due to compete they get weighted and if they are border line in the morning which sometimes Luke was, it can mean a hungry day because they must be at weight in the afternoon otherwise they don’t get to compete.”

10. Sophie Bourne

Sophie Bourne was able to lift the qualifying weight and competed in her first nationals in 2019 for weightlifting.

“She lifted really late as well and did have a couple of calls were the referee didn’t give her lifts,” Coach Sonia Stenhouse said.

“I think three out of her six lifts actually counted.

“It was a daunting experience but they all do so well and I’m really proud of her and glad I got to coach them.

“Sometimes I get as nervous as they do but it’s always a relief when all their hard work pays off and they pull off their first lift.”

Back: Luke Bidgood, Sophie Bourne and Selina Richards. Front: Amity Salisbury, coach Sonia Stenhouse and Kylie Salisbury who competed in the National weightlifting championships over the weekend.

11. Patrick Dolbel

Showing great leadership by taking his fellow younger teammates under his wings, Patrick Dolbel to impress in his stand out 2019 season.

At the AFL Darling Downs awards night he walked away with the U14s Col Wells Best and Fairest medal.

Competing against seven other teams in the competition, Patrick has stood out among the rest and even polled votes when playing for other clubs.

“I was pretty happy to win the award,” Dolbel said.

“It’s a really good sign and just confirms to me that I’m developing as a player.”

12. Lara Paget

U14 Chinchilla Suns captain Lare Paget also managed to have an impressive 2019 season, receiving runner-up Best and Fairest and also taking out the Leading Goal Scorer of the competition with 34 goals at the AFL Darling Downs awards night.

Playing for the club since she was is U10s, Lara was also really happy to receive her awards.

“I had a pretty good season,” Paget said.

Patrick Dolbel AFL Darling Downs U14 best and fairest winner with Lara Paget AFL Darling Downs leading goalkicker and runner up u14 best and fairest winner.

13. Kalli Nowell

SHE may be little but six-year-old Kalli Nowell isn’t letting anything hold her back from achieving show success, taking first place in the six-years and under sevens rider class at the 2019 Brisbane Exhibition.

Her mother, AJ Nowell, said it was Kalli’s second time competing at the Ekka and the second time her daughter has come home with a big blue sash.

“Kalli has loved every- thing horses since she could walk and talk but she really started to develop a love for showing after we purchased her trusty steed, Cherrytree Vagabond, better know as Bobby, in 2017,” she said.

A keen rider, Kalli has participated in shows since she was just 18 months old.

Little Kalli Nowell from Wandoan has impressed judges two years in a row, taking out first place in her riding class at this year's Ekka.

14. Kylie Salisbury

Kylie Salisbury put on a great performance at the 2019 the U23/Junior Nationals in Sydney and came away with not only a personal best snatch of 62kg and Total PB but also won a gold medal in F76 Junior Category.

In the 2019 Australian Under 15 and Youth Championships she did the best out of all the five Miles Saints weightlifters, easily winning a silver medal in the youth 76kg section.

15. Chloe Kerwick

Working two jobs and helping out at the gym, Saints weightlifter Chloe Kerwick lives a very busy lifestyle.

However she is still dedicated enough to find enough time to make it to the gym on a daily basis to train.

Thankfully all that hard work has paid off as she walked away with a silver medal from the Australian Weightlifting Federation National Senior Championships.

Coach Sonia Stenhouse explains that training can be quite time consuming and there’s been days in which Kerwick has had a really big day at work but she still comes in and slogs it out with heavy weights at the gym.

“A lot of people don’t release how much time and effort she and everyone else in the club really puts in,” Stenhouse said.

Kylie Salisbury with Queensland Coach Sonia Stenhouse and Chloe Kerwick at the U23/Junior Nationals Weightlifting in Sydney.

16. Gabby Hicks

It may have taken her more than 30 hours in transit, multiple stop overs and a heady dose of jet-lag, but Chinchilla’s Gabby Hicks in 2019 spent two week in Brazil and trained as part of the Australian under 15s futsal team. The talented Honey Bear’s midfielder was forced to make an early departure from the 2019 football season as the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity beckoned.

“It’s unfortunate I won’t be able to see out the season with my teammates but I know this trip to Brazil is going to be something I will remember for the rest of my life,” Hicks said.

At just 15 she joined the a very select team from around the country and trained with some of the world’s biggest names in the sport.

Gabby Hicks has made it to Brazil for an intense week of training with the Australian under 15 futsal team.

17. Darcy O’Sullivan

For the first time in his polocrosse journey, Darcy O’Sullivan represented Australia in the under-21 Australian squad in July, 2019.

Although Australia didn’t take home the win, the experience was an highest point for O’Sullivan and his family, and everyone around him was incredibly proud of his performance.

“The trip was really good,” he said.

“It was enjoyable, and we had a pretty side and pretty good coach.

“My performance wasn’t too bad either.”

Darcy O'Sullivan in action at Chinchilla Polocrosse.

18. Georgia Wylie

For the seventh consecutive year Georgia Wylie, contested in the South West schools athletics, representing Miles State High School proudly.

Before heading to trails in July 2019, she already boasted an impressive seven South West records in women’s shot put and javelin, only to add another one this trip.

Wylie not only threw a personal best of 37.4m but broke the women’s record for the women’s under-18 javelin which had stood for 15 years by a staggering 2.8m.

Georgia Wylie break 15-year-old javelin record at South West championships.

19. Sally Conway

Falling in out of consciousness in the Mongolian wilderness, Sally Conway’s body was shutting down and she was on the brink of death.

Months of physical and mental preparation was not enough to prepare the Taroom rider to compete in the toughest race in the world, the Mongol Derby.

The 1000km cross-country horseback trek was nothing like she expected and after doing the three pre-race trainings, she was questioning if she could do the race all.

Sally Conway competing in the Mongol Derby.

20. Ayva Clark

Young footballer Ayva Clark is usually never short of something to say but the 12-year-old was left speechless after hearing some fantastic news from her dad last week.

Clark from Chinchilla was selected to try out for the South West Thunder National Premier League Women’s team in 2019 after she put on a determined performance at the Football Queensland (FQ) Community Cup in Cairns.

For the 12-year-old, it was her determination to strive in every aspect of life that has set her apart.

“I’ve known since I saw Avya play for the first that she was going to be something special and she already trains with our ladies’ team at 12-years-old,” coach Taylor said.

Passing down his knowledge from when he used to play at Queensland level, Ayva’s dad said he has to take some of credit.

21. Nikita Wilson

Nikita Wilson from Chinchilla was selected to try out for the South West Thunder National Premier League Women’s team in 2019 after she put on a determined performance at the Football Queensland (FQ) Community Cup in Cairns.

Nikita was only in her second season of football but has proven she is a cut above the rest, earning herself a place at trials before arriving in Cairns.

“I’ve already spoken to a few people about trialling before she came up here but I think she has just now opened people’s eyes to the fact we weren’t just saying she was good, we meant that she was,” Coach Tim Taylor said.

Her knowledge about angles, the fact that she knows what to do in certain situations and her ability to control the team are all factors Nikita believes has led her to be selected.

Front row: Nikita Wilson, second row: Ayva Clark, Jessey Holley from Warrick, Jorja Keating, Macy Gaze, back row: Gabby Hicks, RhysHammermeister, Adam Francis and Aiden Cox are all up in Cairns competing in the South West team at the Football Queensland Community Cup.

22. Iven Hewitt

Already a national powerlifting champion, 74-year-old Iven Hewitt is showing no signs of slowing down, adding more accolades and records to his name.

He broke an Australian record for the Powerlifting Bench Press (70-74 years old and weight category 85kg) in March this year, on Saturday, December 18 he managed to go one better and broke it again by 1kg.

Iven Hewitt has just broken his own Australia record which he held since March this year.

23. Tyran Henningsen

With only a few minutes left on the clock in overtime and the precious seconds ticking away in the most important match of the season, it was local boy Tyran Henningsen whose legendary kick managed to find the back of the net and put his team in the lead.

IN 2019 the 13-year-old joined the South West Queensland (SWQ) Thunder under 13s for the first time, the only regional representative with the rest of team made up of boys from Toowoomba.

After finishing second on the ladder separated by goal difference, the Thunder out-skilled ladder leaders Brisbane City defeating them in the NPL Queensland under 13s grand final for 2019.

Tyran Henningsen won the National Premier League Grand Final with the South West Queensland Thunder.

24. Sonia Stenhouse

Saints Weightlifting Club coach Sonia Stenhouse shouldered some seriously heavy responsibility in 2019.

Oh, and a fair bit of weight too.

Stenhouse took away a bronze medal at the Commonwealth/Oceania/ Pacific Rim Masters Championships at the Gold Coast in June 2019 despite unknowingly competing with a shoulder injury.

Sonia Stenhouse competing in the Australian Masters Weightlifting championships.

25. Annie Johnson

Not for the first time Annie Johnson was selected to play for the Queensland under 21 hockey squad last season, continuing a long history with the sport.

You could say it runs in her veins.

“My family always played hockey, all my siblings played, I grew up in Gympie which is where I first played and I think my parents just put me into it because my Dad used to play it and all my cousins played it as well,” Johnson said.

Growing up the young hockey player represented her town, and it wasn’t until she was 17-18 that she started “getting a look in” for bigger teams.

Chinchilla hockey player Annie Johnson.

26. Tenelle ter Rahe

In 2019, Ms ter Rahe has returned home from The Paint Horse Association of Australia National Show in Tamworth with four national titles.

She said she always loved riding and competing but it wasn’t until she stumbled upon the breed that her passion was taken to an entirely new level.

After spending most of her teens eventing, ter Rahe suffered a fall and ended up having a hip reconstruction, losing her confidence horseback along the way.

“After I lost everything, I thought to myself, ‘I’m going to take on something relaxed and easy’ and I ended up owning a really phenomenal solid paint horse who helped me gradually gain my confidence back,” she said.

27. Savannah Evans

Savannah Evans isn’t afraid to say she likes being competitive.

In fact, the 16-year-old cites it as a key reason she loves her sport. And that competitive streak has placed her in excellent stead as the only Chinchilla player to net a spot in her age’s South West netball team this season.

2019 year marked the third time Savannah has qualified for the district side, and also her last chance to do so.

Savannah Evans, 16, is the only Chinchilla student selected for the South West netball team this year.

28. Grace Radke

Nine-year-old Grace Radke might be little, but she did something very, very big after competing at the 2019 Hufglocken Grand National Saddle Horse and Rider Championships in Sydney.

The qualifications put young Grace in an elite group of young riders in a competition complete with four international judges.

“We think it’s an opportunity we can’t let her pass up,” Mrs her mum said.

Grace Radke

29. Sally Carroll

Honeybears player Sally Carroll, who through the Joey’s Mini World Cup Tournament in 2019, was selected to join the Joey’s team on tour in Germany next year in mid June.

The itinerary for the tour includes training with and playing against teams throughout Germany, as well as many team building and fun activities.

Sally Carroll from the Chinchilla Honeybears taking a punt in the Chinchilla v. Toowoomba USQ team last weekend.

30. Garry Reardon

Garry Reardon added a few accolades to his name in 2019.

He was crowned the Champion of Champions winner and was the Chinchilla A grade singles champion.

He also played in the State Finals at North Toowoomba Garge.