The three steps behind Adele’s drastic weight loss

Adele’s former trainer has revealed the three simple steps to weight loss, adding “transformations are really not that complicated”.

When Adele shared her first photo of 2020 on Instagram, she broke the internet.

The image showed the singer's 45kg weight loss transformation and it left fans and even fellow celebrities gobsmacked.

Chrissy Teigen wrote: "I mean are you kidding me," while actress Rita Wilson added: "Looking gorgeous!"

It is no secret Adele has never been a fan of exercising, but she has since ditched her once-famous mantra of not "f***ing skipping to the gym".

And if her transformation has inspired you, her former trainer has revealed what it takes to achieve your own success story, saying "transformations are really not that complicated".

3 STEPS TO WEIGHT LOSS

Pete Geracimo, who trained Adele three times a week over four years until she moved to LA in 2016, told Insider it comes down to: eating a well balanced and inclusive food plan; exercising regularly, getting your heart rate up, and going outside of your comfort zone; getting proper restful sleep to allow your body and mind to repair and recover.

While the singer sparked plenty of debate both for and against her lifestyle transformation, Geracimo was quick to defend her slim-down.

He shared a post saying it was "disheartening" to read so much negativity.

"When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny," he wrote on May 8.

Adele’s fitness journey was ‘never about getting super skinny’, her former trainer said. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

"It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices.

"As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing."

He said her transformation was not "about me or you" but how she wants to live her life.

Adele's former personal trainer Pete Geracimo. Picture: Instagram/PeteGeracimo

'DON'T RUSH THE PROCESS'

He told Insider the most important thing to remember on any fitness journey is not to rush the process.

"Fast results tend to be fleeting. Slow and gradual tends to last longer," he said.

"Because of who she is, scheduling time was tricky as she was always being pulled in multiple directions," the 48-year-old said about training the star.

"On a good week we would see each other two to three times."

He kept her workouts diverse which varied from body weight and resistance band work to weight training and boxing.

"I would also throw in cardio challenges just to keep her on her toes," he told the publication.

After moving to LA, Adele reportedly hired US trainer Dalton Wong, who also trains her friend Jennifer Lawrence - and followed Joe Wicks's Body Coach plan.

DOES ADELE FOLLOW A CERTAIN DIET?

As well as embracing fitness, Adele is understood to have followed the Sirtfood Diet for weight loss.

And unsurprisingly the nutritionists behind the plan, Aidan Goggins and Glen Matte of the UK, revealed their inbox has been in "meltdown" since Adele's coverage "broke the internet".

The pair published a guide and a recipe book in 2016 which includes a range of wholesome, low calories foods, plenty of protein, fruit and green juice.

Participants are also allowed to indulge in dark chocolate, red wine and coffee on their days off.

The diet focuses on sirtuins or proteins in your body that specialise in cellular health and metabolism, among other things.

Sirtuins can be found in foods like kale, extra-virgin olive oil, buckwheat, matcha, blueberries and arugula. Meat is not a sirtuin.

Adele's weight loss journey came after her split with her husband of seven years, Simon Konecki.

Originally published as 3 steps to Adele's drastic weight loss