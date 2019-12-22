$2B wind farm sure to be a ‘failed idea’: MP

More than 200 wind turbines are proposed to be built between Gympie and Maryborough.

JUST another failed idea.

That is what Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien believes will come of the plan for a wind farm valued at $2 billion, to be built near Maryborough.

The State Government-backed project is an initiative of Forest Wind Holdings, a joint venture between Queensland-based renewables firm CleanSight and Siemens Financial Services.

The company has proposed to locate up to 226 wind turbines across forestry planation owned and managed by HQPlantations.

"There's scant detail available on the giant wind turbine concept, but already there are many questions," Mr O'Brien said.

He said more clarity was needed on funding, environmental impact and the toll it will take on land users and neighbours.

"Will the jobs go to locals, who will own it, who will operate it, when will construction finish, when will it be operational, its expected operational life, and will Australian taxpayer and electricity consumer generated subsidies be sent to foreign investors?" Mr O'Brien said.

"So far the Queensland Government has failed to consult with our community."

But Minister for State Development Cameron Dick hit back at Mr O'Brien yesterday, saying he "should stop knocking companies who want to invest in Queensland and create jobs, and start supporting his community".

"It is disgraceful that he is attacking a $2 billion dollar job-creating renewable energy project in his own community," Mr Dick said.

"This is a private investment, backed by global industry and infrastructure giant Siemens.

"The project would be located within state forest land between Gympie and Maryborough, which already includes a buffer and will be subject to all relevant approvals, including community consultation."

Forest Wind will engage directly with residents, regional councils, Butchulla First Nations people and Kabi Kabi First Nations people, and businesses and community groups during the development and construction processes, Mr Dick said.

"Llew's time would be better spent trying to stop his federal counterparts and their crazy nuclear power plans for Wide Bay," he said.

"I would be happy to arrange for a briefing for Mr O'Brien on this significant, job-creating, renewables investment for Queensland."