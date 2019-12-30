Menu
DRUNK WALKING: Luke Bowden
News

27 pedestrians killed on NYE

Peta McEachern
30th Dec 2019 8:05 AM

THINKING about walking home from the pub this New Year’s Eve? Think again.

Startling new data has revealed alcohol contributed to 27 pedestrian deaths in Queensland since 2013, pushing RACQ the warn party goes to avoid drunk walking this New Year’s Eve.

The Club’s Head of Technical and Safety Policy Steve Spalding said Queensland Police statistics, analysed by RACQ, showed alcohol was a factor in one in six pedestrian deaths over this period.

“It’s sad to hear alcohol’s linked to such a large percentage of senseless pedestrian deaths on our roads,” Mr Spalding said.

“This New Year’s Eve, we’re reminding party-goers not to mix alcohol with making risky decisions as a pedestrian.

“Most people consider walking a safe alternative to getting home after having a night out, but it’s still incredibly dangerous.

“Alcohol impairs your decision-making skills, balance, co-ordination and reaction time and you need all of those things to cross the road safely.

“It’s the same as we see in driving, the more alcohol a pedestrian has had, the higher the risk of them being struck on the road by a vehicle.”

Before revellers hit the town, Mr Spalding urged them to consider how they would get home after ringing in the New Year.

“If you know you’ll be drinking tonight and can’t drive, consider the safest option now, and talk to your mates about how you’ll get home at the end of the evening,” he said.

“Book a rideshare in a safe location, ideally where you don’t have to cross a road, or look for the closest taxi rank and hail a cab.

“That little bit of extra planning before you go out, could save your life, or one of your friends’ lives.”

