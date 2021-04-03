Menu
Health Minister confirms 25k more Prizer vaccines have arrived in Queensland, hours after officials said they had only three days worth of the product left.
Health

25,000 more Pfizer doses arrive in Queensland

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
3rd Apr 2021 11:12 AM
Queensland ended up receiving a supply of the Pfizer vaccine on the same day officials said the state only had three days worth left.

The Health Minister said 25,000 doses arrived on Thursday which would last Queensland for the next two weeks.

"Remembering that we've done over 21,123 vaccinations in the last week and we've got now 25,000 Pfizer ... for the next fortnight," she said.

"I suspect most of that Pfizer will be used for second vaccinations because everyone who has already received their first vaccination will need this second dose."

Ms D'Ath said there wasn't a backlog of health workers who needed the jab, saying Queensland was on track.

"We have practically completed the 1A group, that will always continue to be added to so we'll never completely finish as new hotel quarantine workers come on," she said.

"But we have had practical completion."

Queensland recorded three new COVID cases overnight - a new case of community transmission and two other historical COVID cases, both acquired overseas.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the new case is a man who attended the Black Hops Brewery last month.

He tested positive while in quarantine and has been in quarantine during his entire infectious period.

 

Originally published as 25K more Pfizer doses arrive in Queensland

