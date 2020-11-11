Male virgin walks off naked dating show

If you’re a 23-year-old virgin who’s never seen a nude woman before, appearing on a show like Naked Attraction might be a bit overwhelming.

A self-described 23-year-old virgin who appeared on the latest episode of raunchy UK dating show Naked Attraction was so overwhelmed by the naked women in front of him, he momentarily walked off set.

The dating show sees contestants pick a prospective partner based only on their naked bodies, revealed one portion at a time from the ground up. Host Anna Richardson asks probing questions as the contestant mulls over the six sets of genitalia on offer.

Once the contestant has chosen their top two, they too strip off to announce which one they'll be taking on a (clothed) date.

It's been variously described as the most addictive show on television and "a new low for the human race".

Enter Naked Attraction's latest willing victim Brian, who introduced himself "a 23-year-old virgin that likes fine food, fine wine, culture and classical music".

Poor Brian seemed to be in way over his head as the partitions concealing his six potential matches were lifted halfway.

Unclear what he thought he was here to see.

"You do realise that you're about to look at six fannies?" host Anna Richardson asked the visibly nervous Brian.

It appears he was not - one look at six women's naked lower halves and he was making excuses to leave.

"Sorry, I need a moment. Can I have a little moment …" he said, walking off stage.

And he’s off. Seal the exits!

Away from the cameras, Brian could heard telling a producer: "It is overwhelming. In a good way. Perhaps I needed this, but I need to let it sink in just a bit."

After a break - in which Richardson swapped her high heels for some fluffy slippers and brought the other contestants a drink of water - Brian returned to the set and addressed the half-dozen nude women who had been waiting.

"Thank you for your patience ladies, I just needed a moment … I'm as ready as I can be."

Quizzed by Richardson about how he was handling the experience, Brian said: "This is the first time I've seen a vagina up close. They're all different shapes and all different sizes."

Explaining why he'd remained a virgin despite having kissed 10 women, he described sex as "sacred - it should be special".

Don’t get this on The Bachelor now, do you.

After that earlier hiccup, Brian even took the plunge himself, bravely stripping naked to announce who he'd chosen to take on a date.

But sadly he didn't find anything sacred or special with the woman he ended up picking: She was offended when he told her not to drink or smoke during their date, and he was equally offended when she gave him a parting gift … of a gimp mask.

Still, you've got to hand it to Brian for having the, ahem, balls to go on a show usually populated by sexually experienced exhibitionists.

Viewers in the UK declared it one of the most hilariously awkward episodes in Naked Attraction history:

Originally published as 23yo virgin walks off naked dating show