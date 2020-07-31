22yo stole $900 in cigarettes from Western Downs servo

CAUGHT: The defendant “s--t himself” as he was breaking into a Western Downs service station.

BEFORE breaking into a Western Downs service station, Jayden Eric Gahleitner drank four litres of wine, but the liquid courage wasn’t enough as he bolted from the season of the crime and “shat himself” along the way.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the Dalby Magistrates Court that at 9am on February 3, Tara police received a call from the BP service station over claims of a break in.

CCTV footage showed the defendant and one other male breaking into the store at 1.30am by prying open the roller door. The pair went over to the cigarette counter and damaged it to remove the goods.

When an alarm went off in the store, however, Gahleitner bolted from the store and hid in a nearby alley while his accomplice removed 27 packets of cigarettes totalling $949 from the store and left.

That afternoon, police conducted a search warrant on a Milne Street address in Tara where Gahleitner was residing, and located the clothes the defendant was wearing in the CCTV footage.

In an interview, the defendant told police he had consumed “four litres of wine” before breaking into the store, and he “shat himself” when he heard the alarm go off.

Duty lawyer Phil Stainton said the defendant was “very drunk, very stupid” but “very remorseful” for his actions.

The defendant apologised directly to Magistrate Tracy Mossop, and said the behaviour was “very out of character” for him.

Gahleitner pleaded guilty to “enter premises and commit indictable offence by break”.

Ms Mossop sentenced him to six months probation, and ordered he undertake a psychological assessment.

No conviction was recorded.