DRUG BLITZ: Police searched the homes of 22 people and seized a large quantity of dangerous drugs. Trevor Veale
Crime

DRUG BUST: Police raid Western Downs homes, charge 22 people

Meg Gannon
by
27th Jul 2020 8:26 AM
TWENTY-two people have been charged with drug offences in a major drug blitz across Dalby which resulted in meth, cocaine, magic mushrooms being seized before hitting the streets of the Western Downs. 

Dalby police sergeant Sean Donaghy told News the operation ran over three days last week and was successful in seizing a large quantity of drugs and suspected stolen property. 

Police officers conducted widespread raids on properties across Dalby.

"Between the 21st and 24th of July police executed several search warrants around and within the township of Dalby," he said.

"As a result of the search warrants police charged 22 offenders with 56 offences and seized 126 exhibits over the four day period."

Quantities of marijuana, methylamphetamines, cocaine and magic mushrooms were seized by police, with one of the larger hauls producing 130g of marijuana from one address alone. 

All offenders will be appearing in court in the coming months. 

