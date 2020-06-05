$21.3M investment to build region’s future

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud in Kingaroy, one of the 19 projects set to benefit from more than $20 million secured through the Building Better Regions Fund. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud in Kingaroy, one of the 19 projects set to benefit from more than $20 million secured through the Building Better Regions Fund. Photo: Laura Blackmore

DROUGHT ravaged communities throughout Maranoa will benefit from 19 projects set to secure the region’s future, after MP David Littleproud secured $21.3 million through a federal fund.

The projects will provide work for tradies and hard-hit local businesses, and will fall under either the Infrastructure Projects Stream, or the Community Investments Stream.

The funds come from round four of the Building Better Regions Fund, which was wholly and solely dedicated to helping the communities hardest hit by drought and easing some of the pressure.

“BBRF projects are about improving our infrastructure, services, creating jobs and expanding opportunities to build on and diversify the community’s economic base – whether it’s agriculture, education, or events and tourism,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The 19 projects secured with BBRF funding are going to play an essential role in opening doors to get involved with the community, enjoy our great lifestyle and boost business.

“This means more work for local tradies and businesses such as local hardware stores.”

Mr Littleproud said the good rainfall the region had seen so far this year had made a positive impact, but wasn’t enough.

“It takes more than one or two storms to get through drought and that’s why this funding is so important – to improve our public assets, kick start local economies, and bring the community together,” he said.

Infrastructure projects across Maranoa include:

Care Goondiwindi Ltd. – $589,523 – The project will construct a 3 x 3 bedroom unit facility for Disability Respite Care within the CBD of Goondiwindi.

Australian Age of Dinosaurs Limited – $415,333 – The project will construct an extension to the existing laboratory space; and the installation of approximately 24 km pipeline to supply water to the museum and connect to two 20,000 litre tanks and solar pump equipment.

Balonne Shire Council – $5,000,000 – The project will create a new Library Hub and revitalising nearby green space and a courtyard. An existing Cultural Centre will be refurbished to add an Art Gallery and Annex.

Chinchilla Family Support Centre Inc – $77,712 – The project will construct three additional offices for use by the Chinchilla Community Centre, visiting services and community groups.

Roughlie Community Centre Inc – $160,420 – The project will provide a multipurpose facility as a venue for industry-related workshops and social engagements and act as a central point for the residents of Roughlie during emergencies.

Quilpie Shire Council – $707,763 – The project will deliver a multipurpose facility for the residents of Gyrica Gardens, a residential complex that helps elderly (over 65s) residents to live independently in the community

Windorah Rodeo Club – $41,250 – The project will expand the back yards of the Windorah Rodeo Club arena.

Bulloo Shire Council – $1,785,110 – The project will construct four new ground-level aged care units with parking including a specifically designed recreation and health centre facility as a central hub for elderly residents in the Bulloo Shire.

South Burnett Regional Council – $4,500,000 – The project will upgrade sections of Haly, Glendon, Kingaroy and Alford Streets and surrounding infrastructure in Kingaroy, Queensland.

Stanthorpe Netball Association – $150,850 – The project will construct four multipurpose courts at Stanthorpe Netball Association, replacing the existing courts which are unsafe and no longer fit-for-purpose

Western Downs Regional Council – $7,056,500 – The project will upgrade the existing two-storey cultural building to create a new cultural precinct.

Longreach Regional Council – $719,548 – The project will construct eight drought-resistant paddocks and infrastructure to facilitate the safe transit and accommodation of cattle.

Community projects across Maranoa include: