Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people have been rushed to hospital and more treated for breathing difficulties after a reported chlorine leak at a public pool.
Three people have been rushed to hospital and more treated for breathing difficulties after a reported chlorine leak at a public pool.
News

21 treated over chlorine leak at pool

by Anthony Piovesan
3rd Apr 2021 12:29 PM

Three people are being rushed to hospital after a reported chlorine leak at an aquatic centre in a popular Victorian beach town.

Air and road ambulances were dispatched to Apollo Bay Aquatic and Leisure Centre on Saturday after paramedics first received reports of a chlorine leak at about 10.50am.

It's understood two people are being flown to the Alfred Hospital while another is being transported to Geelong Hospital.

A Country Fire Authority (CFA) spokesperson said about 21 people were treated after being exposed to the chlorine leak, but most would not require hospitalisation.

It's understood two young children were among the patients treated.

"It appears there were multiple people who were inside the building at the time who will be assessed," Ambulance Victoria said in a statement earlier on Saturday.

CFA has issued an alert about a "chemical hazard" at the Costin Street aquatic centre.

CFA warned there was "no threat to the community", but urged people in the area to keep roads clear for emergency crews.

Hazmat crews are en route from Lara.

Apollo Bay Aquatic and Leisure Centre has been contacted.

More to come.

anthony.piovesan@news.com.au

Originally published as 21 treated over chlorine leak at pool

chemical leak chlorine pools swimming

Just In

    Just In

      Putin declared sexiest man

      Putin declared sexiest man
      • 3rd Apr 2021 11:16 AM

      Top Stories

        DOGNAPPING: Car, puppy, stolen from Dalby showgrounds

        Premium Content DOGNAPPING: Car, puppy, stolen from Dalby showgrounds

        Crime Dalby police are continuing their investigations after a small dog and a Toyota Prado were stolen during an early morning theft.

        EXCLUSIVE: Latest Dalby homes to hit the market this week

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Latest Dalby homes to hit the market this week

        Property Are you on the hunt for your next home? Looking for an investment property? Here...

        Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Premium Content Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Health Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ and their households

        NAMED AND SHAMED: Dalby drink or drug drivers exposed

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: Dalby drink or drug drivers exposed

        Crime Here’s a new list of drug or drink drivers who have been caught putting the safety...