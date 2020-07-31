$20m Powerball winner’s surprise plan

A young man from Liverpool who pocketed $20 million in Thursday's Powerball jackpot has vowed to share his winnings - and potentially "work harder".

The western Sydney man, who wishes to remain anonymous, confirmed his win with lottery officials this morning.

He held the only division one winning entry in last night's Powerball draw 1263, which means he scored the entire prize.

The NSW man purchased his winning marked 50-game entry online at thelott.com, Australia's official lottery provider.

While he said he planned to spoil himself "a little", he also said he had no immediate plans to quit his job to enjoy his millions.

"There's certainly a lot to think about. I want to save some for the future and invest some too," he said.

"I don't know what I will do with work. I could take it easy or work harder.

"But one thing is for sure, I will certainly be taking some time off to enjoy life as a multi-millionaire."

The generous winner said he "can't wait" to share his cash with his loved ones and that he couldn't believe he had gone from "having little, to being insanely rich" overnight.

"I can't wait to help my family. I want to buy my parents a house," he said.

"I can't travel at the moment, but as soon as I can, I will be straight on a plane to Las Vegas.

"There will be a few little splurges when I first get the money. I want to buy a ski boat and there will be a new car."

He said he was about to go to bed last night when he decided to check his account on the off chance he had won something after the Powerball numbers were drawn.

The $20 million Powerball winner has claimed his prize. Picture: Supplied

When his account revealed his $20 million win, he initially couldn't believe his good fortune.

"I kept logging in and out of my online account. I even checked (The Lott's) website and tried searching for any news of a winner online," he said.

"My heart was racing. I was shaking. I had to call my mum because I was just in total shock. She checked for me as well, and that's when it started to feel real.

"She was in hysterics. But honestly once I started to believe it, I felt incredibly calm.

"I couldn't sleep last night. I just kept thinking about the fact I am now a multi-millionaire. How crazy is that?"

The young man was with his mother during the life-changing call to lottery officials.

"This changes everything for me and for my whole family," he said.

"I am with my mum now and she's crying. She can't say a word.

"This is the best phone call I have ever received. This is the best day of my life. I have gone from having little to being insanely rich! It's unf***ing believable!"

He also told the official he had "cracked a beer" to celebrate during the call.

Thursday's jackpot winner is the seventh Powerball winner of 2020. Together these seven winners have collectively taken home $289,995,334.21.

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1263 on Thursday July 30, 2020 were 24, 3, 30, 19, 27, 9 and 35, while the Powerball number was 1.

