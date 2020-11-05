VOTE: 2020 best of Chinchilla: What you need to know. Pic; Adam Head

CHINCHILLA has so many amazing businesses and people, some new and some that have been around for decades.

The Chinchilla News wants to find out the best of the best in the region, as voted by our readers.

Each year The Chinchilla News runs a Best of Chinchilla series.

In the series we profile the best businesses, products and people as voted by you.

Each Thursday night, we will put a question to our Facebook followers, for example:

We’re on the hunt for Chinchilla’s best childcare educator and we want to hear from you! Nominate your favourite childcare educator and they’ll go in the running to win the Best of Chinchilla.

Readers are encouraged to nominate their favourite business and react to comments as a way of supporting that nomination.

The Chinchilla News will tally up the nominations the following morning, with nominations closing at 9am.

One of The Chinchilla News journalists will then compile an article with the list of the nominations, and create a poll that people can vote in. This poll will run until 9am Monday morning.

On Monday, The Chinchilla News will create another poll of the top five to 10 finalists - this will be in a premium story where you can vote for the winner.

The winner will be announced on Thursdays.

That week the winner will appear on our website and Facebook page.

This is a great way to highlight all the wonderful people and businesses in the region.