$200m funding available to kickstart Maranoa economy

NOW OPEN: Applications have opened for Maranoa community organisation to access vital funding, provided by the Federal Government. Pic: Peter Somerville

NOW OPEN: Applications have opened for Maranoa community organisation to access vital funding, provided by the Federal Government. Pic: Peter Somerville

After a challenging year of drought, bushfires, and a global pandemic, the Federal Government is offering a million-dollar lifeline for councils and community groups in the Maranoa region, to help kickstart regional tourism.

Minister for Agriculture, Drought, Emergency Management, and Maranoa MP David Littleproud, is calling on community groups in the region to apply for funding under Round five of the Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF).

Mr Littleproud said after a tough year, BBRF will kickstart 2021 by supporting community driven projects, and booting regional tourism.

"Maranoa plays an integral role in our nation's economic recovery from the COVID-19," he said.

"I encourage communities in our region to apply for both the community investments stream and the infrastructure projects stream to enhance our community facilities, create much-needed jobs and encourage community cohesion through this time.

"This round of funding includes $100 million in dedicated funding for tourism-related infrastructure boosting our regional tourism recovery, while maintaining $100 million for broader community infrastructure and investment."

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Australian Government is proud to be supporting regional communities particularly those regions which rely upon domestic and international tourism.

"2020 highlighted just how strong our regions are, with communities and industries working to overcome many challenges to continue to grow, ," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

"The first four rounds of the BBRF were highly competitive with more than 3,200 applications received and 995 projects approved for funding, totalling just over $841.6 million."

Many projects across the region have already been delivered from previous rounds of BBRF, such as; the Dalby Cultural Precinct Upgrade, the Kingaroy Transformation Project and the St George Library Hub.

For more information, or to apply, click HERE.