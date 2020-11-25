200+ PLANTS: Woman sentenced after Western Downs drug raid

IN COURT: Tina Elaine Warrilow faced Dalby Magistrates Court on five charges. Picture: File

IN COURT: Tina Elaine Warrilow faced Dalby Magistrates Court on five charges. Picture: File

A TARA woman told police they “couldn’t hate a girl for trying” as she tried to conceal one of her 209 marijuana plants during a targeted drug raid on her home.

Tina Elaine Warrilow, 58, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on a plethora of drug charges after police discovered hundreds of marijuana plants at her Tara home on September 3.

These charges included producing and possessing dangerous drugs, obstructing police, possessing utensils, and possessing anything used in the commission of a drug crime.

The court heard 172 plants were found growing at the rear of the 30 acre property in pots, while four were growing close by in the ground, and a further 33 plants in pots were located next to her home.

Police raided Warrilow’s home to find 209 marijuana plants.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the plants ranged from 10cm — 60cm in height.

Warrilow told police she had been growing them for a few years, and smoked marijuana to help with her anxiety and nausea.

The court heard 52g of dried marijuana was also found on her property, along with a homemade bong, pipes, and makeshift 20L containers filled with potting mix.

Senior constable Jodie Tahana said Warrilow was allowed to walk her dog during the search for a few minutes, where she disappeared up the side of the house out of sight of police.

Warrilow had attempted to remove some of the marijuana plants police hadn’t discovered yet from their pots.

The court heard she told police “they couldn’t hate a girl for trying”.

Warrilow told police the plants were for personal use.

Solicitor Jessica Hine said the 58-year-old carer had no criminal history, with the plants being grown for personal use.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Warrilow she pleaded guilty to four drug related charges, and one charge where she “acted rather stupidly” by trying to conceal more drugs.

“Clearly cannabis doesn’t increase people’s intelligence because that was a really dumb move on your part,” she said.



Warrilow pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months probation.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.