200 jobs and massive economic boost in Adani contract

A MACKAY based company has been awarded the contract to build Adani's coal handling plant, which is expected to deliver 200 jobs.

Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow said the company - a wholly owned subsidiary of DRA Global Ltd, had completed similar work for other coal mines across Australia.

"Mackay is renowned for its well-established mining services industry and it has always been our intention to engage services from regional Queensland wherever possible," Mr Dow said.

"DRA will carry out the design, engineering and construction of our coal handling plant, which is expected to create approximately 200 jobs and deliver an economic boost to Mackay and regional Queensland more broadly at a time it is needed most."

DRA Global chief executive Andrew Naude said the company's use of innovative technology would help the Carmichael project achieve its targets.

"This is an important project that is supported by the Queensland Government, has all of its environmental approvals and is one of the largest employment-creators in regional Queensland," Mr Naude said.

More stories:

Resource jobs bonanza: 300 positions available in Mackay

Major plan to save resource projects and jobs

Miner's national training program launches in Mackay

Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow.

Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson and Resource Industry Network acting director Mark Walter welcomed the jobs boost.

"There is no doubt that our expertise in engineering support for the resources sector is second to none in Australia, and G & S have always been at the leading edge of that expertise" Cr Williamson said.

"This work will boost our regional economy post COVID and is the very reason we have supported Adani."

It has now been more than a year since the mining giant started construction on the Carmichael Project.

Mr Dow said in that time, the company had awarded more than $1 billion worth of contracts and remained on track to create more than 1500 direct jobs during the construction and ramp up, on top of a further 6750 indirect jobs.

Subscriber benefits:

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

The coal handling plant is designed to size the coal and prepare it for transport including loading the coal on to trains.

DRA and G & S will carry out the engineering, design and construction of the plan, which will be built at the Carmichael Mine.