Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating a brawl at Mullumbimby.
Police are investigating a brawl at Mullumbimby.
Crime

20 men involved in violent brawl

9th Mar 2020 6:24 AM

POLICE are hunting for 15 to 20 men who were involved in a violent brawl in Mullumbimby on Friday night.

About 8.45pm, a fight broke out on the corner of Burringbar and Dalley Sts.

Investigations reveal a man was assaulted because he tried to break up the brawl.

"The victim states there were four unknown males aged between 18 to 25 years who had assaulted him," police explained in a statement.

"The victim alleges he was pushed, punched in the mouth and knocked to the ground, before the males then kicked into the victim's head.

"The victim tried to cover his face from being hit.

"He sustained bruising to his mouth, his nose, under his right arm and stated he had a sore head.

"Police searched the area and did not locate any males fitting the description."

Police are investigating the incident and request that if anyone has any information regarding the assault to please contact Mullumbimby Police. 

More Stories

Show More
brawl crime editors picks northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers take their inland rail case to the Deputy PM

        premium_icon Farmers take their inland rail case to the Deputy PM

        Politics MILLMERRAN farmers will ask the Deputy Prime Minister to change the $10b Inland Rail route, bypassing the Condamine floodplain.

        World renowned artist brings exhibition out west

        premium_icon World renowned artist brings exhibition out west

        News Chris Postle on why he brought his exhibition to the country.

        COURT WRAP: Fraud, brawlers, drink/drug drivers

        premium_icon COURT WRAP: Fraud, brawlers, drink/drug drivers

        News From offenders involved in a $25k alcohol theft operation, to drunken brawls...

        90+ PHOTOS: Action from Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

        premium_icon 90+ PHOTOS: Action from Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

        News Check out the action from the Memorial 9s day held yesterday at Gallas Fox Park.