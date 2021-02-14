1k grant for Chinchilla kids to get creative in the garden

Woolies is calling on Chinchilla District schools to bee-come environmental champions with Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants. Pic: Jeremy Piper

Primary schools and early learning centres across the Chinchilla district can apply for a $1000 Bee Bonus, to help the next generation learn about the importance of the environment.

Recipients can use the grant to grow a vegetable or bush tucker garden, composting, worm farm or other environmental projects in their schools and communities.

Woolworths Chinchilla store manager Noel Bateman said the program is all about inspiring Aussie environmental champions in Chinchilla District.

“The Bee Bonus puts the spotlight on the impact honey bees and native bees have on our ecosystem, creating awareness and encouraging positive action” he said.

“The grants help deliver programs that not only educate younger generations on how to be more environmentally conscious, but also get Chinchilla District students hands-on and directly supporting the growth of a sustainable, greener future.

“If we work together, we can help support growth of flora and fauna so that bees can continue their vital role in supporting our agricultural systems and improving biodiversity.”

Woolworths Junior Landcare Grant projects focus on sustainable food production, improving waste management practices or enhancing native habitats such as vegetable gardens, recycling initiatives and native habitat enhancement and indigenous perspectives.

Landcare Australia CEO, Dr Shane Norrish said it will help young Australians develop skills, share knowledge, create new experiences and foster connections with place and community.

“Bees and pollination are integral to our environment and the new Bee Bonus will help grow Chinchilla District students’ understanding of our native habitats, why bees are an important part of our ecosystem and their role in fresh food production and supporting biodiversity through pollination.”

The Bee Bonus offers $500 of extra funding to support the conservation of Australia’s bee population.

An estimated 15.6 million hectares of native Australian forest was destroyed in the 2019-2020 bushfire crisis, resulting in a negative impact on the ability of honeybees to provide pollination services to Australian crops and horticulture.

Applications for Woolworths’ Junior Landcare Grants are open from 10 February. To find out more about the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants Program and to apply, visit here.