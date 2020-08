Chinchilla River Rats 15s and USQ 15s battled it out at Bulldog Park Chinchilla on Sunday, August 16.

Chinchilla River Rats 15s and USQ 15s battled it out at Bulldog Park Chinchilla on Sunday, August 16.

THE Chinchilla River Rats girls 15s and 17s battled it out on their home turf on Sunday, August 16.

Check out all the photo’s on the mega 190 photo gallery below: