17 upgrades to come for Maranoa and Western Downs roads

BIG BUCKS: Maranoa MP David Littleproud has pledged funding to upgrade roads in the Maranoa electorate.

ROADS and highways across the southwest will receive long-awaited upgrades with funding from the Federal Government.

Local road maintenance in the Maranoa electorate will receive a huge boost thanks to funding under the Federal Coalition Government’s Roads to Recovery Program.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said the Australian Government would deliver over $190 million to 332 local government authorities nationwide for safer and better maintained roads.

“The Roads to Recovery funding will allow the 17 councils in Maranoa to progress a number of high-priority projects, using local knowledge to deliver the best local roads,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The Federal Coalition Government is committed to getting Australians home sooner and safer, no matter where they live.”

UPGRADES: Full list of upgrades in the region.

The Australian Government has committed an additional $100 million per year to the Roads to Recovery Program from 2019–20, as part of the Local and State Government Road Safety Package announced in the 2019–20 Budget.

From 2013–14 to 2023–24, the Government will provide $6.2 billion under the Roads to Recovery Program, with an ongoing commitment of $500 million each year following.

“We are investing in infrastructure as part of economic recovery on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic. Helping local councils maintain and improve roads under their jurisdiction is a big part of that,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The Federal Government is committed to providing vital infrastructure and services through a range of programs to local councils including the newly created $500 million Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program, Financial Assistance Grants, the Bridges Renewal, Black Spot, Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity and Roads to Recovery programs.”

