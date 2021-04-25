160+ PHOTOS: Glitz and glam from the Dalby Picnic Races
Cold beers, fast horses and beautiful outfits were on show at the acclaimed Dalby Picnic Races, with punters dressed to the nines for a stunning day at the track.
Held at the Dalby Racecourse on April 24, racegoers were lining up outside the gates to get a piece of the action during the ANZAC Day long weekend.
See if we snapped your gorgeous faces in the gallery below:
Photos
