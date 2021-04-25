Menu
GLORIOUS AUTUMN DAY: Punters donned stunning outfits for a beautiful day at the Dalby Picnic Races on April 24, 2021. Picture: Sam Turner
News

160+ PHOTOS: Glitz and glam from the Dalby Picnic Races

Sam Turner
24th Apr 2021 7:07 PM
Cold beers, fast horses and beautiful outfits were on show at the acclaimed Dalby Picnic Races, with punters dressed to the nines for a stunning day at the track.

Held at the Dalby Racecourse on April 24, racegoers were lining up outside the gates to get a piece of the action during the ANZAC Day long weekend.

See if we snapped your gorgeous faces in the gallery below:

Originally published as 160+ PHOTOS: Glitz and glam from the Dalby Picnic Races

dalby picnic races dalby races dalby racing photos

