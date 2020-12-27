Menu
ALL THE PHOTOS: We've compiled all the social photos from the races in Dalby this year into one story. Picture: Sam Turner
News

160 PHOTOS: Every photo from the Dalby races in 2020

Sam Turner
27th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
Glamorous outfits, fast fillies, and eager punters hit the Dalby racecourse at sporadic times in 2020 due to coronavirus.

Restrictions on public gatherings meant phantom race days became the norm for a period after March, however keen racegoers were able to flock to the track once cases decreased across Queensland.

We’ve compiled every social photo into one spot to celebrate the gallant return of country racing, and to see off the tough year for the industry.

