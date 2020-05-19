Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 15-year-old is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in Darwin overnight
A 15-year-old is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in Darwin overnight
Crime

15-year-old in custody over alleged stabbing death

by JUDITH AISTHORPE and WILL ZWAR
19th May 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 15-year-old boy is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in the Bagot Community in Darwin overnight.

Officer in Charge of Major Crime Unit, Detective Senior Sergeant Troy Stephens said the two boys were known to each other and said others may be called upon as witnesses.

Officer in Charge of Major Crime Unit, Detective Senior Sergeant Troy Stephens will give an update on the death at the Bagot Community.

Posted by The NT News on Monday, 18 May 2020

"It's believed both persons were known to each other but the exact nature of the relationship is yet to be established," he said.

"There were a number of people present, as it is a community where a number of people live ... as to how closely involved people are or aren't, that's still to be determined."

Det Sgt Stephens said it wasn't known if the alleged offender was a member of the Bagot Community.

Earlier today police said a 15-year-old was taken to hospital overnight with a stab wound to his chest.

The teen later died in hospital.

Police said a knife was found at the scene.

Originally published as 15-year-old in custody over alleged stabbing death

court crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman and baby attacked by roaming dogs

        premium_icon Woman and baby attacked by roaming dogs

        News A young Chinchilla family is scared for their safety after being attacked by two savage dogs.

        VOLUNTEERS WEEK: Celebrating hard working community members

        premium_icon VOLUNTEERS WEEK: Celebrating hard working community members

        News Read all about just one of our great volunteers here on the Western Downs.

        Chinchilla motorists caught in massive speeding blitz

        premium_icon Chinchilla motorists caught in massive speeding blitz

        News CHINCHILLA police have issued a large number of fines today to send a warning to...

        Car thieves target another Chinchilla home

        premium_icon Car thieves target another Chinchilla home

        News ANOTHER family has been targeted by car thieves in a brazen robbery.