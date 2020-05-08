15 great Mother’s Day gifts from Chinchilla businesses

PERFECT PRESENT: Here’s 15 gifts you can buy for your mum this Mother’s Day.

MUMS do a lot for us and Mother’s Day is a great opportunity to show her just how much you appreciate and care for her.

Several of our stores in town have felt the financial burden from COVID-19.

So now it’s a great time for locals to show their support for our businesses and buy Mother’s Day prezzies locally – there’s several great options available right down the road.

1. Natio Home sanctuary two piece gift set

This doubly delightful gift set features both a luxurious soy-wax scented candle (Australian made with a clean burn for up to 50 hours) and reed diffuser both encased in contemporary white glass – to ensure seamless fragrant harmony in her home.

You can purchase it at the Acton Health Pharmacy and Your Pharmacy Chinchilla for $49.95.

2. Adult Slumbies

Heading into the cooler months, it’s important to keep mum warm during winter. So purchase a pair of adult slumbies from Your Pharmacy Chinchilla for $24.99. They have a super soft Sherpa lining, a non-slip sole and are machine washable.

3. Chrysanthemums

They are regarded as the quintessential Mother’s Day flowers in Australia, so there’s no better flower for the occasion. While it’s nice to gift your mum popular Mother’s Day flowers, you might also want to match your choice of blooms to her personal preferences and personality.

You can purchase them from the Chinchilla Garden Centre or the Chinchilla Florist. It is best to pre-order them so get in quick.

In the garden, Chrysanthemums

4. Louenhide Candice Croc handbags.

The Audrey Hepburn style is so easy to carry and sits perfectly when placed on the floor. There is amazing colours and it also features a Croc fabric.

They are be purchased from Mensland Chinchilla for $99.95 with gift wrapping and contact free delivery available in the town area.

5. Succulents tea cups

Not only are they cute in tea cups but succulents are able to store water for longer periods of time so they are perfect plant if you mum is a beginner.

You can purchase them instore from Petunia’s Fashion for $15. They also have them in pots and they are $10.

6. A Line Denim Skirt

If your mum is looking for some new clothes why not her a new denim skirt. Made from Stytchy Wytchy’s signature Repurposed Denim Fabric from Old Jeans, they are one of a kind. All disassembly & Repurposing is done by hand, individually cut & pieced together with the aim of minimum waste, creating a unique roll of fabric full of character.

You can purchase them from Stytchy Wytchy’s website with different sizes available.

The prices of the skirts range from $139 – $149.

7. A cooked dinner

Why not take the pressure off mum and cook her a roast this Mother’s Day.

Gleeson Quality Meats has lamb roasts for $12.99 per kilogram, assorted beef roasts for $10.99 per kilogram and pork roasts for $9.99 per kilogram.

Enjoy these special offers and get in quick to avoid disappointment.

You can cook mum a roast this Mother's Day.

8. Waterman pens

Does you much enjoy writing? Then why not spoil her with a luxury Waterman pens to make sure she is using one of the best pens.

They are available for purchase from the Chinchilla Newsagency for $49.95.

9. Woodwick candle

Good aromas can help your mum feel relaxed, less stressful and enjoy being spending time in her home. So to produce those good aromas why not purchase for her a wookwick candle.

There are plenty sizes and scents available from the Chinchilla 1 hour photo shop so why not head in store today.

10. Stephanie Alexander Waxed canvas kneeling pad

Ensure that your mum gardens in pure confront with an kneeling pad. It’s sure to help stop her knees getting dirty and sore.

They are available for purchase at Mullin’s Mitre 10 for $19.

11. Flowers and Chocolate

Flowers and chocolates are a guaranteed winner for most mums and Chinchilla Florist stock both, along with soft toys and balloons for that extra personalised touch.

The best this is to pre-order to contact them today.

12. Hand creams

Ensure your mums hand are not only silky smooth but seem beautiful at the same time by purchasing her some hand cream.

Various smells are available from Your Pharmacy Chinchilla for $9.95.

13. Bath Bombs

Give mum a relaxing time in the bath with a bath bomb.

You can purchase them from Petunia’s Fashion for $5 or $6.50 for one with a gift inside.

Bath bombs.

14. Hot pink Bonica bagged rose

Instead of gifting your mum a rose that might die, why not let her grow her own. Bonicas are easy to grow, disease resistant and flowers continuously.

You can purchase them at Mullin’s Mitre 10 for $19.95.

15. Scratchies gift pack

What’s better than one scratchy? Multiple scratchies and you purchase them for your mum this mothers day at the Chinchilla Newsagency.

They vary in items and cost between $26 and $50.