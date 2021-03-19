14yo girl arrested over horror stabbing

AstraZeneca's Vaccine Is Deemed Safe by Europe. Will People Want It?

A young girl has been charged after allegedly stabbing an older teenager in a packed Sydney train station on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Metro Station at Rouse Hill just after 4pm following reports of a stabbing.

On arrival, police found a 16-year-old girl with injuries to her arm and chest.

She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

A 14-year-old girl was arrested and taken to Castle Hill Police Station where she was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She was granted conditional bail and is due to appear before a children's court on March 23.



Man charged over alleged church bashing

A man has been charged over the alleged assault of an elderly grandmother on the steps of a Melbourne church.

Penelope Katsavos, 78, was opening the St Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in South Yarra early on Saturday morning when she was allegedly punched in the face, pushed to the ground and kicked.

She was left alone on the ground on Barry Street for 30 minutes after the alleged incident before she was found by a worker cleaning the street.

Horrifying pictures of her sitting on the church steps with a bloodied and bruised face after the incident shocked parishioners and the wider Melbourne community.

Police allege a 36-year-old Box Hill man assaulted her before stealing her shopping trolley containing personal items about 6.15am.

Detectives swooped on the man on Thursday afternoon before he was charged with recklessly and intentionally causing serious injury, recklessly and intentionally causing injury, robbery and theft.

- Additional reporting NCA NewsWire



EU regulator makes decision on AstraZeneca vaccine

Europe's drug regulator has declared the AstraZeneca vaccine "safe and effective" after multiple countries paused the COVID-19 shots over fears it was having alarming side effects.

More than a dozen countries suspended their rollouts of the vaccine over concerns it could increase the risk of blood clots and may have been linked to some deaths in Spain and France.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has now shared the results of its investigation, saying the shot was not linked to an increased risk of blood clots or thromboembolic events.

The committee has come to a clear scientific conclusion: this is a safe and effective vaccine," EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke told an online press conference.

"Its benefits in protecting people from COVID-19 with the associated risks of death and hospitalisation outweigh the possible risk."

However, the organisation said it could not rule out a possible connection to a connection to a particularly rare type of blood disorder and further investigation was needed.

Heaviest rain in four years hits

Some towns have already seen their heaviest rain in years with dangerous storms brewing in NSW and Queensland ahead of the weekend.

Dubbo in New South Wales recorded 65 millimetres of rain, its wettest day in four years, as Sky News forecasters said there had been "exceptional rainfall in many areas".

Rain showers and storms continued over NSW and Queensland overnight, with the deluge concentrated along the east coast as inland areas dried up.

The downpour is expected to increase in south-east Queensland over the weekend, as the "significant rainfall" is set to collide with a "second rain event".



New details emerge after Sarah Everard's death

An inquest into the death of Sarah Everard heard that her boyfriend was first to report her missing as her body was released to her family for a funeral.

The hearing in Kent, south of London, was told that the 33-year-old's boyfriend, Josh, was the first to raise the alarm after she missed a work meeting and failed to respond to his attempts to get in contact.

Acting Detective Inspector Lee Tullett said this was "very much out of character" and her partner had grown concerned.

The marketing executive vanished while walking home from Brixton to Clapham in south London on March 3 after attending a dinner at the home of a university friend. Her body was found in woodland near Ashford, Kent, on March 10.

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with her kidnap and murder and is expected to go on trial in October.

Senior coroner Patricia Harding said an initial post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death was inconclusive and police were awaiting the final results of further examinations.

- Emma Reynolds

Originally published as 14yo girl arrested over horror stabbing