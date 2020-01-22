Menu
Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles. FILE PHOTO
News

'140 dairies would collapse if LNP had their way': Minister

by Domanii Cameron, state political reporter, The Courier-Mail
22nd Jan 2020 3:41 PM

HEALTH Minister Steven Miles has taken aim at Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington, claiming there were 16 dairy farms within her electorate that would supply milk to Pauls as part of a recent contract to service hospitals.

READ MORE: Maleny Dairies 'utterly betrayed' in 'farcical' decision

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Miles said if Ms Frecklington "had her way", 140 dairy farms would be "driven to the brink of collapse".

"Pauls sources their milk from 140, they support 140 dairy farms in Queensland including 16 in the electorate of Nanango," he said.

"What other local member would be out there petitioning the public demanding that local producers in her own electorate lose contracts so that they could go elsewhere.

"That is precisely what is happening today."

It comes after the LNP launched a petition today urging the Government to review its decision to award a dairy contract to international companies, insisting Maleny Dairies could provide a portion of the products required.

Lactalis Australia and Lion Dairy were awarded a contract to supply products to all hospitals across Metro North.

In a statement last week, Lactalis said, "As the largest buyer of milk from Queensland farms, we purchase over 150 million litres of milk from 150 Queensland dairy farmers each year".

