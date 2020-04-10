Menu
Queensland recorded 13 more cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the state’s total number to 964.
Health

13 new cases amid Easter plea

by Hayden Johnson
10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

QUEENSLAND has recorded 13 more cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the state's total number to 964.

Health Minister Steven Miles praised the work of residents by remaining at home and limiting the spread rate to 1.5 per cent.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

"All of the sacrifices we are making are working," he said.

It comes as the Government continues to plead with Queenslanders to stay within their own suburbs and forget any plan of non-essential travel this Easter.

As at midnight Queensland Police had issued 289 fines to people breaching the public health laws.

"Don't be one of those people," Mr Miles said.

"We are all doing this for each other."

 

Originally published as 13 new cases amid Easter plea

