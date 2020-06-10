Menu
Member for Maranoa David Littleproud has announced applications are now open for the Queensland Resilience and Risk Reduction Fund. Photo: Laura Blackmore
News

$13 million to ensure disaster resilience

Jessica Mcgrath
9th Jun 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 5:45 PM
MORE than $13 million is up for grabs to ensure communities are better prepared for any future disasters.

The Queensland Resilience and Risk Reduction Fund is part of the Commonwealth and Queensland Government's five-year commitment to improve safety and disaster resilience.

This will be achieved through an investment of $4.8 million from the Commonwealth and $8.3 million from the Queensland Government.

Eligible applicants include local governments, Queensland Government departments and agencies, and incorporated not-for-profit organisations.

Emergency Management minister David Littleproud said Queensland was the most disaster-impacted state in Australia and it was important to work collaboratively to reduce risk and build resilience to these events.

"As a Queenslander, I know we've been doing it tough in recent years with little reprieve from devastating floods, drought and unprecedented bushfires and now COVID-19," he said.

The Maranoa MP said this was why the Commonwealth Government had committed to partnering with the Queensland Government to invest in stronger infrastructure over the next five years.

"While we are currently living in uncertain times, it is paramount we continue to strive towards a more resilient future," Mr Littleproud said.

Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said investing in infrastructure and resilience initiatives reduced the long-term cost of disasters and enabled communities to recover faster.

"The nature of disasters can change, but our focus remains on protecting Queenslanders and the communities they live in," he said.

"This infrastructure investment will also create more regional jobs, crucial to our economic recovery post COVID-19."

Applications for the QRRRF close Wednesday, July 22. If successful, applicants are required to deliver their projects within two years.

To apply visit: qra.qld.gov.au/QRRRF

drought resilience infrastructure and planning cameron dick minister for drought david littleproud
