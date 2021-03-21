Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACE DAY: Wandoan Races on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern
RACE DAY: Wandoan Races on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern
Local Faces

120+ PHOTOS: Glamorous Wandoan Race Day

Peta McEachern
21st Mar 2021 12:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The horse races being cancelled didn't stop regional Queenslanders from showing up in force for a glamorous phantom race meet at the Wandoan Diggers' Race Club on Saturday, March 20.

After much of the Western Downs region copped an overdue deluge of rain, the racetrack was too wet to race - but that didn't stop punters from betting on the yabby races, or showing up in their finest to complete in the fashions on the field.

Check out every photo taken at the glamorous race day here:

 

Photos
View Gallery
country races photo gallery race day fashion race day photos wandoan races year 2021

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRANTS: 23k for Western Downs grassroots community programs

        Premium Content GRANTS: 23k for Western Downs grassroots community programs

        Council News The council allocated $23300 to grassroots community events and programs as part of their latest grants round. Here’s who made the cut:

        Cross-country crime spree led to Dalby manhunt

        Premium Content Cross-country crime spree led to Dalby manhunt

        Crime UPDATE: Police have revealed what led to a three-hour long manhunt which resulted...

        ‘No commitment’: Rural doctor’s damning birthing units claim

        Premium Content ‘No commitment’: Rural doctor’s damning birthing units claim

        News Rural Queensland doctors have given a scathing response as to why birthing units in...

        Youth crim released after robbing Toowoomba war veteran

        Premium Content Youth crim released after robbing Toowoomba war veteran

        Crime A young man who broke into the home a of 98-year-old Toowoomba war veteran, was...