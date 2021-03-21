120+ PHOTOS: Glamorous Wandoan Race Day

The horse races being cancelled didn't stop regional Queenslanders from showing up in force for a glamorous phantom race meet at the Wandoan Diggers' Race Club on Saturday, March 20.

After much of the Western Downs region copped an overdue deluge of rain, the racetrack was too wet to race - but that didn't stop punters from betting on the yabby races, or showing up in their finest to complete in the fashions on the field.

Check out every photo taken at the glamorous race day here: