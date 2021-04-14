Menu
There has been 139 lost days from injuries for Mackay Regional Council so far this year. Picture: File
Council News

$1.2 million in worker compo costs at Mackay council

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Workers' compensation costs paid out to council staff over the past five years have surpassed $1.2m with lost-time injuries now 60 per cent above target.

The figures come from a report submitted to Mackay Regional Council's Office of the Mayor and CEO which stated most injuries involved "muscular stress".

The LTI frequency rate is sitting at eight, steadily climbing above the target rate of five since September last year.

Nine lost-time injuries have been recorded so far this financial year accounting for 139 lost days.

They included a worker needing 38 days off for treatment after mis-stepping out of a vehicle on "slightly sloping ground" and another person needing 55 days off to recover from a knee injury after a mower tipped.

There was also burned fingers from a mower catching on fire while refuelling, a concussion from a head bump on a door, and a person who tripped over at the library, requiring eight days off for treatment.

Despite the higher than targeted injuries, the report stated the council's LTI frequency was comparatively lower than other similar-sized local governments.

The total number of days lost from MRC staff injuries in the 2019-20 financial year was 559.

