Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police fined a truck driver for speeding.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police fined a truck driver for speeding.
News

$1155 fine for speeding truck driver

19th Feb 2020 10:44 AM

A TRUCK driver has been hit with two fines totalling $1155 after police clocked him driving at 121km/hr.

NSW Police Force officers detected the vehicle, a Western Star B-double with Victorian registration, during speed enforcement checks on the Hume Highway yesterday.

The driver, a 52-year-old man from Rosewood in Queensland, was stopped and subjected to a breath test, which returned a negative result.

Police carried out a heavy vehicle compliance check and found further offences in his work diary, including driver not record required information after starting work.

The driver was fined yesterday on the Hume Highway.
The driver was fined yesterday on the Hume Highway.

The driver was given a grounding direction for seven hours, a major rest break to comply with work and rest hours due to lack of recording trip details.

The driver was issued with traffic infringement notices for Class C motor vehicle exceed 100km/hr - over 10km/hr ($481 fine with three demerit points) and driver not record required information after starting work ($674 fine).

nsw police force speeding fine truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man uses stolen card credit and spends hundreds

        premium_icon Man uses stolen card credit and spends hundreds

        News A Chinchilla man has used the paywave function on a stolen card to purchase tobacco and alcohol.

        New council candidate calls for debates ahead of election

        premium_icon New council candidate calls for debates ahead of election

        News THE Dalby business leader has called on other candidates to discuss major local...

        Two more cars stolen in a Western Downs town overnight

        premium_icon Two more cars stolen in a Western Downs town overnight

        News The Chinchilla home has been targeted overnight, thieves stealing two cars.

        Battle on the Balonne hoping to be bigger than ever before

        Battle on the Balonne hoping to be bigger than ever before

        News While the river is now at nearly full capacity, Battle on the Balonne still needs...