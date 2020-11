ON THE PUNT: Keen racegoers flocked to the Dalby Rugby Races on election day for an exciting day at the track. Picture: Sam Turner

ON THE PUNT: Keen racegoers flocked to the Dalby Rugby Races on election day for an exciting day at the track. Picture: Sam Turner

BETTING, cold drinks, and glamorous outfits were in abundance at the Dalby Rugby Races this weekend.

Keen punters flocked to the Dalby racecourse after casting their vote in the state election, ready to let their hair down for a great spring day.

Check out all the good-looking photos below: