$11 million grant available for farming communities

GRANTS: David Littleproud said the program would provide vital support for farmers and their communities in preparing for future drought events. Pic: Gary Ramage

TWO competitive grants rounds have opened worth $11.2 million, which will go towards building and maintaining drought resilience throughout Australia.

Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management, David Littleproud, said the programs funded through the Australian Government’s Future Drought Fund would provide vital support for farmers and their communities in preparing for future drought events.

“The $5 billion Future Drought Fund provides secure, continuous funding for drought resilience initiatives,” Minister Littleproud said.

“It helps Australian farms and communities prepare for and deal with the significant economic, social and environmental impacts of drought.

“We know that community networks and leaders play a critical role in supporting people in rural and regional communities prepare for, and live through, times of drought.

“Our $3.75 million Networks to Build Drought Resilience program is about strengthening the community networks and facilities that can help people when the next drought inevitably comes.

“Our $7.45 million Drought Resilience Leaders program will support young and emerging leaders from across a range of sectors to develop, share and apply their skills and knowledge within their community, building a national drought resilience leadership capability.”

“The programs are closely related and provide support to regional and rural communities as part of the broader objectives set out under the Future Drought Fund and the Drought Resilience Funding Plan“.

Minister Littleproud said the programs are managed by external providers who have specialist expertise to deliver the program activities tailored to regional needs.

“These competitive grant rounds will select providers to deliver these programs, connecting communities and building stronger networks to support wellbeing and resilience,” Minister Littleproud said.

“Applications are open to single organisation’s and consortiums. We’re looking for providers that can provide national reach, but also respond to regional needs”.

Applications close September 25, and successful providers are expected to be announced later this year.

To apply visit the Grants Connect website: www.grants.gov.au

The programs form part of the first, foundational, year of the Future Drought Fund, and will be built on by subsequent investments from the $5 billion Fund.