A three-vehicle crash on the Pacific Motorway is causing long delays for the Friday morning commute, ahead of the official start of the school holidays.
News

10km traffic jam ahead of school holidays

by Cormac Pearson
18th Sep 2020 8:54 AM
Traffic is building up on Brisbane's southside, with cars nose-to-tail for 10km on the Pacific Motorway northbound after a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

The crash at Greenslopes has traffic stretching all the way back to Macgregor, right on the last morning school run ahead of the holidays.

Traffic built on the Pacific Motorway on Friday morning.
Traffic built on the Pacific Motorway on Friday morning.

 

The three vehicles collided at around 7.40am.

Two people have been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The crash has now been cleared but long delays are expected.

 

The traffic situation on the Pacific Motorway. Photo: 7News
The traffic situation on the Pacific Motorway. Photo: 7News

 

Originally published as 10km traffic jam ahead of school holidays

school holidays traffic

