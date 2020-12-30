103mm in an hour: Qld’s ‘super rare’ mega rain event

Parts of Queensland have been soaked overnight in a "super rare" rain event that saw one region cop 103mm in an hour.

The Bureau of Meteorology's James Thompson said with most of the rain falling just west of Warwick in Karara.

"We did have some exceptional rainfall and storms in the evening," he said.

Up until 11.55pm on Tuesday at the Warahgai weather station in Karara, 103mm of rain fell within an hour and 148mm had fallen since 9am.

"It was a super rare event, we had some pretty significant warnings out for that one. It was very isolated, places up the road got closer to 40mm and some places even less nearby."

"The chance of exceeding that rainfall amount is 1 per cent each year."

While the heaviest falls have cleared from the area after a trough moved up from northern New South Wales, Mr Thompson said there was still a chance of showers and storms today.

In North Queensland, Deeragun in Townsville saw 125mm of rain within 24 hours, while the coastal trough also caused 106mm in Rollingstone.

Hudson Nicol playing in puddles in Barcaldine on Tuesday. Picture: Aaron Skinn

Bureau of Meteorology's Rosa Hoff said a large inland trough has caused high rainfall totals across the state's southwest in recent days.

"We have a couple of showers around and the possibility of severe thunderstorms developing in that area today."

Even though the trough is in the southwest over Birdsville, Ms Hoff said the rainfall was mostly impacting the surrounding areas of Longreach, Richmond and Hughenden.



With more than 70mm falling in Barcaldine since Christmas, local Elise Nicol said herself and her three-year-old Hudson have been loving the rain.

"This type of rain is extremely welcomed as it soaks in the ground and doesn't all just run off to catchments," she said

"Hudson is in awe of the rain and enjoys nothing more than getting wet and running through the puddles and sailing leaf boats in the gutters.

"All the cattle, sheep and native animals to the area will be spoiled with choice over fresh food which is truly what they needed."

Estelle, Matilda and Edith Pearce playing in puddles in Barcaldine on Tuesday. Picture: Aaron Skinn

Across the southeast, Ms Hoff said there would be persistent coastal showers until the new year, but only up to 10mm each day was expected.

On Wednesday, Brisbane and the Gold Coast can expect to reach 27C with showers, while the Sunshine Coast will see temperatures up to 26C.

24HR RAINFALL TOTALS FROM 12PM MONDAY-TUESDAY

Texas Rd, Deeragun - 125mm

Rollingstone - 106mm

Gilberton - 99mm

Jochmus - 97mm

Cloncurry - 74mm

Julia Creek -74mm

Weetalaba - 72mm

Corella Dam - 57mm

Upper Quilberry - 56mm

Barcaldine - 37mm

Originally published as 103mm in an hour: Qld's 'super rare' mega rain event