$100M fund ‘a drop in the ocean’ for Warrego gas towns

DROP IN THE OCEAN: Warrego MP Ann Leahy has pledged to scrutinise the newly-announced Resources Communities Infrastructure Fund, and bring some of it to her electorate to improve roads. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

ONE HUNDRED million dollars worth of infrastructure has been promised to Queensland's resource-rich regional towns, with the state government announcing its long awaited Resources Community Infrastructure Fund.

The state has penned the deal nearly one year after the fund was first publicly proposed and after lengthy negotiations with mining companies, who will fund $70 million of the total pool through 'voluntary contributions'.

New state treasurer Cameron Dick said the new fund would help improve the regions which had kept the state from collapse during difficult economic times caused by the current coronavirus pandemic.

"While COVID-19 has wrought terrible damage on the lives and businesses of Queenslanders, some of our traditional, regionally-focused industries, like mining and agriculture, have spared us from even greater economic damage," he said.

"They've kept Queenslanders employed and continued to generate export revenue for our state.

"I am pleased that, by partnering with Queensland's mining sector, we are able to deliver for regional resource communities through this new fund."

It is understood the $100 million will be delivered over the next three years and be open to any projects benefiting regional areas either economically or socially.

MP for Warrego Ann Leahy said while any funding to the regions - including her own oil and gas rich electorate - would do some good, that amount over a number of years would be insignificant.

"To put this latest fund in perspective, it is a drop in the ocean," she said.

"When in government the LNP delivered investment of more than $120 million to the Warrego Electorate alone, with state government taxpayer contributions of over $43 million,$52 million from private industry and $25 million from local government."

It is understood that an advisory committee, made up of government, resource community and industry representatives, will make recommendations for allocating funding.

While information on the committee members and any allocation process is not yet available, Ms Leahy said she would be looking closely at the fund, with the hope of bringing money to her region for road upgrades.

"I will continue to scrutinise the devil in the detail to ensure regional areas like Warrego, who have had infrastructure funds directed away from regional roads by this Labor Government," she said.

"I will be fighting with my communities, resource companies and local governments for our fair share."