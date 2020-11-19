Menu
1000 jobs safe as mine gets green light for management plan

by GARY SHIPWAY, BUSINESS EDITOR
19th Nov 2020 7:06 AM
THE futures of 1000 employees and contractors at the McArthur River Mine have been given extra surety with new Mines Minister Nicole Manison giving it the green light to continue operating.

"The approval of the amended Mining Management Plan 2020 ensures McArthur River Mine can continue to operate in an environmentally safe and responsible manner, while continuing to support thousands of Territory jobs," Ms Manison said.

"Our resources industry is one of the biggest contributors to the NT economy, and our strong future in mining will play a huge role in making the Territory the comeback capital of Australia."

 

An aerial view of the McArthur River Mine. Picture: Supplied
MRM has operated 970km southeast of Darwin in the Gulf of Carpentaria since 1995, and is one of the world's largest zinc resources.

"The mine will play a key role in supporting Territory jobs for decades to come," Ms Manison said.

MRM is now authorised to begin ­activities detailed in the ­Overburden Management Project, which includes the 30 recommendations developed by the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority.

The mine must also comply with all relevant legislative requirements and conditions of authorisation, including those relating to the Northern Territory Aboriginal Sacred Sites Act 1989.

The authorisation includes approval of the Mining Management Plan and Independent Monitor's Review of the Adaptive Management Plan for the mine.

"The Mining Management Plan 2020 outlines MRM's sustainable ongoing resource development in the Territory in a way which minimises environmental impacts and ensures long-term beneficial land uses after closure," Ms Manison said.

"The approval of the amended Mining Management Plan 2020, ensures McArthur River Mine can continue to operate in an environmentally safe and responsible manner - while continuing to support thousands of Territory jobs."

 

 

 

gary.shipway@news.com.au

