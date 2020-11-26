1000 jobs created in Western Downs as unemployment rate falls

BOOSTING LOCAL JOBS: The latest rates indicate the Western Downs’ unemployment is more than half of the state’s average. Picture: File

BOOSTING LOCAL JOBS: The latest rates indicate the Western Downs’ unemployment is more than half of the state’s average. Picture: File

THE Western Downs has bucked the trend of rising unemployment, with the latest rates pointing to a positive rise of job certainty.

The region recorded a consistently low unemployment rate of 3.5 per cent, which is well under half the Queensland rate of 7.7 per cent.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said the latest figures showed confidence in the local economy and demonstrated the region’s ability to attract new investment opportunities.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19 and its impact on jobs, the Western Downs economy remains strong, which is fantastic news for the future of our region,” he said.

“We’re seeing major industries such as renewable energy, intensive agriculture and manufacturing all playing a huge role in creating jobs in the region, which ultimately leads to improved liveability for our community.

“Council is also playing its part by delivering the massive COVID-19 recovery package, which is estimated to secure and create up to 1,000 jobs locally.”

Cr McVeigh said this investment is making a positive impact, and it was great to see initiatives such as waived infrastructure, building, planning, and plumbing charges delivering results.

“We‘re also fast-tracking several major projects right across the region to boost our lifestyle options, and I can’t wait to see these tremendous projects progress into 2021,” he said.

“We have so much to offer here in the Western Downs and the latest unemployment figures show we're headed in the right direction and continuing to provide new opportunities for people from all walks of life.”

Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise Chief Executive Officer Ali Davenport said it was pleasing to see the Western Downs continuing to enjoy low unemployment figures, despite the challenges of COVID-19.

“This is a region that is incredibly vibrant with many projects keeping the economy and jobs in a state of growth,” she said.

“There’s renewables, gas, agriculture and manufacturing all creating expansion in the economy as well as the Western Downs Regional Council’s $50 million stimulus which is making a big difference to local businesses.”