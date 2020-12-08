Menu
The State Government will fund extra staff to help deal with a huge influx of complaints about Queensland councillors.
Council News

1000 complaints: Taxpayers foot bill for council gripes

by Jack McKay, Jessica Marszalek
8th Dec 2020 4:42 PM
Taxpayers will fork out hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep up with the sky-high complaints being made about Queensland councillors that need investigation.

Local Government Minister Steven Miles announced the Palaszczuk Government would give the Office of the Independent Assessor (OIC) an extra $250,000 to fund three new staff members to help it deal with the higher-than-anticipated demand.

Mr Miles said the staffing boost would help, after the council watchdog fielded more than 1000 complaints this year.

"The continuing high number of complaints received is likely due to the heightened focus on integrity in local government, previous under-reporting, and increased confidence in raising issues with an independent body," he said.

When established, it was anticipated the OIA would receive approximately 160 complaints a year.

In 2019-20, the OIA received 1030 complaints containing 1097 allegations.

"The additional funding will ensure the Office of the Independent Assessor continues to have the resourcing necessary to efficiently, effectively and transparently manage complaints about the conduct of Queensland councillors," Mr Miles said.

