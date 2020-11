GRADUATES: All the glitz and glam from the Miles 2020 formal.

IT’S been a year like no other and the graduating class of 2020 for Miles State High School celebrated the end of an era, and the future to come, at their formal on Wednesday, November 18.

During the COVID safe event, the graduating class showed off their glamorous gowns, and slick suits, for an unforgettable night under the stars.

Check out all the glitz and glam from the formal in the epic photo gallery below: