CONGRATULATIONS: The Chinchilla Christian College graduate class of 2020 celebrating their formal on Thursday, November 19. Pic: Peta McEachern

AFTER a year like no other, the second class ever to graduate from the Chinchilla Christian College sent 2020 off with a bang!

The graduating class donned their best frocks at the roaring 20s themed formal, at the Chinchilla Cultural Centre on Thursday, November 19.

