10 jobs you can apply for in the Chinchilla region today

There are ten jobs in the region you can apply for right now.

WHILE the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many Australia’s to loose their jobs, there are currently local business who are hiring during this time.

If you’re in the hunt for a new a job these positions are currently available.

1. Qualified Chef

Base Chinchilla are currently seeking an experienced (2:1 roster) Full Time Qualified Chef to prepare meals for their clients and fellow staff members.

The role includes but is not limited to hands-on service for bulk and or buffet style cooking for breakfast, Dinner, pastries, crib and on occasions organising functions.

To be successful in this role you will be certified (Certificate III in Commercial Cookery or Equivalent) and ideally experienced within a mining or remote environment, have bags of stamina, are fit and healthy, have bulk cooking experience and exceptional customer service is key. You must have the ability to work effectively in teams and have a keen eye for detail is essential. Local hire is preferred.

Email your resume with reference to jobs@basechinchilla.com.au.

For further information click here.

2. Administrator

An exciting opportunity exists for an experienced Administrator local to Chinchilla at Base Chinchilla. You will work a 5:2 roster, 8 hours per day.

Duties include, front of house administration duties, greeting all visitors and staff, providing excellent customer service to all staff and residents, assisting with on boarding of new employees in large numbers, maintaining records and accurate data entry for personnel, ensuring high level of compliance with OHS, uploading of all Daily Pre-starts, Weekly Toolbox and Reports, weekly ordering and processing of invoices and liaising with clients and upholding our values

You must have a minimum 2 years experience in a high volume administration role, excellent customer service and communication skills, excellent attention to detail and ability to multi-task, organisational and time management skills, the ability to work independently with minimal to no supervision, experience with INX, RMS will be highly regarded, intermediate (minimum) to Advanced Word, Excel and Outlook skills, experience with processing high volume accommodation bookings and a positive, approachable and resilient attitude

Short-listed applicants will be required to provide references, complete a Pre-Employment medical and relevant company inductions.

Email resumes with referees to jobs@basechinchilla.com.au

For further information click here.

3. Service Attendant x3

Base Chinchilla are currently looking for service attendants who will fill roles across numerous areas including but not limited to cleaning, housekeeping, laundry, kitchen hand, and dining room attendants.

You must have reliable transport as the village operates 24/7, must pass pre-employment medical, have previous proven experience, have a can do attitude, be proactive in finding tasks to fill and expand their skills, a positive attitude, strong work ethic and a commitment to consistently deliver a high standard of customer service to all clients and customers and a strong commitment to safety and safe working practices at all times.

Please email resumes with references to: jobs@basechinchilla.com.au.

For more information click here.

4. Security guard

Top of the hill security are looking for a local for a local security guard.

You must be fully licensed and ready to start as soon as possible.

You must also be reliable and able to use a computer.

The position starts out with three evenings a week with the outlook to increase in the near future.

Please pm or send resume to admin@topofthehillsecurity.com.au

5. Agricultural assistant

Chinchilla State High School is seeking expressions of interest for the position of Agricultural Assistant – Temporary.

The position is for 38 hours per week starting the period 23 March 2020 for a period of 12 months, with a possibility of extension.

The Agricultural Assistant will contribute to the efficient and effective operation of the school by providing a high level of agricultural systems support to the nominated school staff, ensure that the agricultural field study sites, animals, crops, machinery and equipment used by the school are maintained in a functional, secure and safe manner and contribute to the preparation of school field projects, exhibits and agricultural demonstrations as part of the general school activities.

Applicants will be required to possess or obtain a working With Children Check (Blue Card) as part of the employment screening process and a criminal history check will be initiated on the successful applicant, unless the applicant has had a check completed within 2 years of date of application.

You may be required to complete a period of probation in accordance with the Public Service Act 2008.

Applications are to be submitted to Chinchilla State High School, by emailing admin@chinchillashs.eq.edu.au. Applications should be emailed by midday Tuesday 21 April, 2020.

For more information click here.

6. Practise Manager

The Chinchilla Medical Practice requires a Full time Practice Manager to co-ordinate and manage the delivery of support services to our General Practitioners and patients.

The successful applicant should have strong managerial experience, can provide support, strong leadership skills and can co-ordinate to a team.

They must also have experience in experience in human resources including staff rostering for doctors and admin, financial management using Xero Accounting including preparation and submission of BAS, wages and pays and monthly reporting to doctors, maintenance and development of policy and procedures and their implementation in line with accreditation standards and legislative requirements, the ability to work on own initiative, as part of the team and as the team leader, high level of communication & interpersonal skills across a range of mediums to all levels, ability to adapt to and lead change, prioritisation, attention to detail and completion of tasks to set deadlines, networked computer knowledge, confidentiality and previous small business management experience

Closing date is Monday 27th April 2020 with position to start end of May.

For more information click here.

7. Personal Carer & Support Worker (Part-Time)

Based at the Carinya Aged Care Facility in Miles, the Western Downs Regional Council are looking for someone to provide holistic, safe, effective and quality care to residents.

Duties will include, providing quality care to residents with activities of daily living, hygiene, dressing, grooming, mobility as required, assisting with cleaning duties in the laundry; and

assist with food-preparation, serving and hygiene in the kitchen.

To be a successful applicants must have a Certificate III in Individual Support (Aged Care),

a dedication towards delivering high quality service in residential care, meal handling, cleanliness and cleaning, be able to compassion, empathy, patience and respect for residents, colleagues and visitors and have an acceptable standard or verbal and written communication skills; and strong team work and interpersonal skills.

Applications close at 5.00pm AEST on Thursday 23 April 2020.

For more information click here.

8. Project Manager

The Western Downs Regional Council are now hiring a Project Manager to handle aspects of our capital works projects across the region.

They are looking for someone with experience in project management who can multi-task and work well under pressure.

The successful applicant must have a relevant qualification in project management or extensive experience, significant and successful track record in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects, a strong customer focus and interpersonal skills, highly developed analytical, problem solving and investigative skills to provide sound advice, options and recommendations and the ability to deliver complex works programs and projects; and

experience managing multiple projects and provide technical quality control.

Applications close on Tuesday 5 May 2020.

For more information click here.

9. Enrolled Nurse

The Western Downs Regional Council are now hiring someone to join their team in Jandowae to assist in serving aged care residents based at the Jandowae Domiciliary.

This role is permanent part time, with a minimum of 48 hours per fortnight.

The successful applicant must have compassion, empathy and patience to deliver quality nursing care under the supervision of the RN, a current registration as an Enrolled Nurse with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), a current senior first aid certificate and be willing to undergo a National Police Criminal History Check, excellent communication skills and a genuine interest in building positive relationships with clients and colleagues and basic computer skills including Microsoft Outlook.

Applications close at 5.00pm AEST on Thursday 30 April 2020.

For more information click here.

10. Catering Attendant

The Senior Living Chinchilla are seeking a new team member to join the team on Casual basis.

The perfect match is someone who has come from a high-volume setting, is ready for a challenge in a diverse role and is ready to hit the ground running.

The Person must have comparable experience in a Senior Living site (preferred), large scale food preparation including sandwiches and function catering, impeccable presentation standards and customer service standards, be able to build rapport and a great relationship with students, understanding of OHS & food hygiene, the ability to take direction & work unsupervised and have basic Knife handling skills.

Applications close 30 April 2020.

For more information click here.