Australians could be unknowingly hanging on to a $1 that could be worth thousands of dollars.

A mother in Melbourne has posted on the Facebook group Melbourne with Kidz that she was amazed to discovered a "mule" dollar coin from the year 2000.

These coins were inadvertently produced following a technical error by the Australian Mint in Canberra twenty years ago.

Mule dollars are a little thicker than a regular $1 coin in appearance and also have a double rum around the Queen's head.

This rare $1 coin could be worth thousands. Picture: Facebook



"It's a small number of the year 2000 $1 coins that had been minted using the incorrect obverse die (heads side) and released into circulation by mistake and only discovered a year or two later," the mum wrote after doing some research.

"With just a 1.4 millimetre difference in diameter between the 10 cent and $1 coin, you can clearly see a double rim circle going around the edges of the coin."

TheDaily Mail Australia has reported that there are only 6000 of these coins that were minted incorrectly.

Some have been placed on eBay at a value ranging from $700 to $5000.

"Check your change and empty out the kids piggy bank! You could be sitting on a winner," the mum said.

Meanwhile, the Australian Mint has launched a new commemorative $2 coin to honour the nation's brave firefighters after the devastating bushfires.

The 'mule' dollar was released into circulation by mistake.

The design of the coins includes a stylised representation of two firefighters standing back to back, with a coloured fire ball in the centre of the coin.

The identity of the two firefighters has been hidden, but the figure on the right is shown as masculine and the figure on the left as feminie as a symbol of the diversity within Australia's firefighting ranks.

The Royal Australian Mint said two million of the coins would be released into circulation through the banks and Australians would start seeing the coin in their change over the coming weeks and months.

Royal Australian Mint general manager Mark Cartwright also announced that $125,000 from the proceeds of the sale of an uncirculated version of the coins would go to fire and emergency service organisations across the country.

Mr Cartwright said the coins would serve as an everyday reminder of the ongoing commitment of the nation's firefighters and emergency service personnel to protect lives and property.

"The Mint is immensely aware of the bravery and sacrifice that goes in to being a firefighter," he said.

The circulated commemorative $2 coin released by the Royal Australian Mint honouring Australia’s Firefighters

The back of the commemorative $2 coin released by the Royal Australian Mint.

"Providing some financial benefit back to the firefighting community is a tangible way for us to assist these critical organisations to prepare for the summer ahead.

"We should not forget that it was less than 12 months ago that large parts of Australia was on fire. Our firefighters - both career and voluntary - courageously combated the extreme conditions to keep us safe."

"After a very long protracted fire season, to have volunteer firefighters' amazing efforts recognised on a struck coin will mean a lot to all volunteers past and present around the country," he said.

About 40,000 of the "C" Mint marked uncirculated coins have been struck and are being sold for $15. The circulating $2 coin of the same design can also be bought for $10.

The coins are Australian legal tender and can be purchased from the Mint's eShop or contact centre on 1300 652 020.

To coincide with the launch of the coins, photographs and objects from previous bushfire seasons will be on display at the Royal Australian Mint from November 3 to January 28.

The national peak body responsible for representing fire, emergency services and land management agencies in the Australasian region, the Australasian Fire Authorities Council, partnered with the Mint on the project.

Originally published as $1 coin could be worth thousands